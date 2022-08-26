Log in
    4633   JP3314800008

SAKATA INX CORPORATION

(4633)
2022-08-26
Sakata INX : Notice regarding investment in AMR, Inc.

08/26/2022 | 02:21am EDT
August 25, 2022

SAKATA INX CORP.

Notice regarding investment in AMR, Inc.

SAKATA INX CORPORATION (Yoshiaki Ueno, Representative Director, President & CEO) announces that it has invested in AMR, Inc. (Head office : 2 chome 13-18, Nakane, Meguro-ku, Tokyo / President Fumihiko Usui), which offers state-of-the-art analysis devices, and makes R&D solution proposals and support with robotic automation platform.

The main business of AMR, Inc. is sales and support for cutting-edge analysis devices, however, in recent years, they have also advanced into new business field with lab automation system manufactured by Chemspeed Technologies Inc. (Switzerland). This lab automation system makes it possible to pursue not only efficiency such as labor-saving, unmanned, etc. but also paves the way to data-driven development through seamless data gathering in the design process for customers conducting research and development in various fields.

As we are aiming to expand business areas, the investment in AMR, Inc. will provide new values - enable customers to accelerate new product development - by adding our proposal of material development based on our core technologies to Chemspeed lab automation system.

We will contribute to make Japan's R&D more efficient and expand our business areas through cooperation with AMR, Inc. which promotes lab-automation business.

Company profile of AMR, Inc.

Company Name

AMR, Inc.

Location

2 chome 13-18, Nakane, Meguro-ku, Tokyo

Representative

Fumihiko Usui

Main business

Propose and sell solutions for each R&D stage with various imported

state-of-the-art science devices

Capital

35 million yen

Incorporation

March 14, 1986

Investment ratio

20.1, the ratio of the number of shares held to the total issued shares

(excluding treasury stock)

Contact

Public & Investor Relations Div.

E-Mailinx-prir@inx.co.jp

Nikkyohan Building, 1-4-25, Kohraku, Bunkkyo-ku, Tokyo, 112-0004 http://www.inx.co.jp/

Disclaimer

Sakata Inx Corporation published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
