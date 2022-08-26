Sakata INX : Notice regarding investment in AMR, Inc.

August 25, 2022

SAKATA INX CORP.

Notice regarding investment in AMR, Inc.

SAKATA INX CORPORATION (Yoshiaki Ueno, Representative Director, President & CEO) announces that it has invested in AMR, Inc. (Head office : 2 chome 13-18, Nakane, Meguro-ku, Tokyo / President： Fumihiko Usui), which offers state-of-the-art analysis devices, and makes R&D solution proposals and support with robotic automation platform.

The main business of AMR, Inc. is sales and support for cutting-edge analysis devices, however, in recent years, they have also advanced into new business field with lab automation system manufactured by Chemspeed Technologies Inc. (Switzerland). This lab automation system makes it possible to pursue not only efficiency such as labor-saving, unmanned, etc. but also paves the way to data-driven development through seamless data gathering in the design process for customers conducting research and development in various fields.

As we are aiming to expand business areas, the investment in AMR, Inc. will provide new values - enable customers to accelerate new product development - by adding our proposal of material development based on our core technologies to Chemspeed lab automation system.

We will contribute to make Japan's R&D more efficient and expand our business areas through cooperation with AMR, Inc. which promotes lab-automation business.

◆Company profile of AMR, Inc.

Company Name AMR, Inc. Location 2 chome 13-18, Nakane, Meguro-ku, Tokyo Representative Fumihiko Usui Main business Propose and sell solutions for each R&D stage with various imported state-of-the-art science devices Capital 35 million yen Incorporation March 14, 1986 Investment ratio 20.1％, the ratio of the number of shares held to the total issued shares (excluding treasury stock) Contact Public & Investor Relations Div. E-Mailinx-prir@inx.co.jp

