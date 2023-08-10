S A K ATA I N X C O R P.

S u p p l e m e n t a l I n f o r m a t i o n

f o r t h e C o n s o l i d a t e d F i n a n c i a l R e s u l t s

f o r t h e 2 n d Q u a r t e r e n d e d

J u n e 3 0 , 2 0 2 3

  • F Y 2 0 2 3 2n d Q u a r t e r August 10, 2023

The forecasts, etc. set out in this presentation are based on the assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available and determined to be reasonable. Actual results, etc. may differ materially due to change in a wide range of factors. All amounts are rounded down to nearest full unit.

FY2023 2nd QuarterAccumulated

Consolidated Financial Results Highlights

FY2023 (Forecast) is the forecast of consolidated figures for full year announced today on August 10, 2023.

(Unit : million yen)

FY2022

FY2023

FY2023

2Q

2Q

(Forecast)

Increase/

Increase/

Increase/

Decrease Rate

excluding effects

Amount

Amount

Decrease

Decrease Rate

of Foreign

Amount

Amount

%

Currency

Fluctuations

%

Net sales

103,533

110,151

6,618

6.4

1.0

226,000

Operating income

2,028

5,045

3,016

148.7

131.8

10,000

Ordinary income

2,503

6,427

3,923

156.7

142.7

12,100

Net income attributable to

2,400

3,812

1,411

58.8

47.7

7,900

owners of parent

¥135.00

Average rate (USD/YEN)

¥122.89

¥134.85

FY2022

FY2023

FY2023

2Q

2Q

(Forecast)

Operating income margin

2.0 %

4.6

4.4 %

Ordinary income margin

2.4 %

5.8

5.4 %

Net income attributable to

2.3 %

3.5

3.5 %

owners of parent margin

Earnings per share

¥42.84

¥76.20

¥157.87

Supplemental Information for the Consolidated Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter ended June 30, 2023FY2023 2nd Quarter

2

FY2023 2nd Quarter3 months & Accumulated

Net sales & Operating income by Reportable Segment

FY2022

FY2023

2Q

2Q

(3 months)

(3 months)

Increase/

Decrease Rate

Increase/

excluding

effects of

Amount

Amount

Decrease Rate

Foreign

Currency

Fluctuations

Printing inks and graphic arts

12,938

12,925

(0.1)

(0.1)

materials (Japan)

Printing inks (Asia)

11,635

12,313

5.8

3.7

Printing inks (Americas)

19,214

19,511

1.5

(4.3)

Printing inks (Europe)

4,998

4,862

(2.7)

(10.0)

Digital & Specialty products

4,061

4,044

(0.4)

(3.2)

Reportable Segment

Total

52,848

53,659

1.5

(1.9)

Other businesses

3,565

3,555

(0.3)

(0.3)

Adjustments

(1,889)

(1,277)

-

-

Total

54,524

55,937

2.6

(0.8)

Printing inks and graphic arts

74

72

(3.5)

(3.5)

materials (Japan)

Printing inks (Asia)

85

826

872.3

837.9

Printing inks (Americas)

120

1,288

968.4

903.0

(Unit

Printing inks (Europe)

(238)

(239)

-

-

:

Digital & Specialty products

407

441

8.3

6.7

450

2,389

431.0

407.6

million

Reportable Segment

Total

Other businesses

69

116

67.8

67.8

yen

Adjustments

13

111

-

-

Total

532

2,617

391.2

370.6

(Unit : million yen)

FY2022

FY2023

2Q

2Q

Increase/

Decrease Rate

Increase/

excluding

effects of

Amount

Amount

Decrease Rate

Foreign

Currency

Fluctuations

24,918

25,731

3.3

3.3

22,241

24,113

8.4

3.1

35,490

38,152

7.5

(2.0)

9,372

9,357

1.8

(5.6)

7,768

8,170

5.2

1.1

99,791

105,705

5.9

0.3

7,198

7,419

3.1

3.1

(3,456)

(2,973)

-

-

103,533

110,151

6.4

1.0

164

122

(25.6)

(25.6)

502

1,589

216.2

193.5

659

2,321

252.0

219.9

(347)

(383)

-

-

847

976

15.2

12.4

1,827

4,626

153.2

135.2

187

238

27.2

27.2

13

180

-

-

2,028

5,045

148.7

131.8

Supplemental Information for the Consolidated Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter ended June 30, 2023FY2023 2nd Quarter

3

FY2023 2nd QuarterAccumulated

Net sales & Operating income Increase/Decrease Factor

Net sales Increase/Decrease Factor

(100 million yen)

Digital &

Printing

Printing Ink

Graphic Arts

Specialty

Others

Foreign

Adjustments

Sales Price

Materials

Products

Ink Volume

Currency

1,101

+ 5

58

+ 4

1

+ 2

(60)

+56

1,035

+ 66

FY2022

FY2023

2Q

2Q

Operating income Increase/Decrease Factor

(100 million yen)

Digital &

Printing

Printing Ink

Specialty

Sales Price

Products

Others

Ink Volume

58.4

+ 1.1

+ 0.5

(20.9) Printing Ink

Graphic

Cost

Foreign

Arts

(13.5)

Currency

Adjustments

Materials

50.4

+3.4

+ 1.6

(0.4)

20.2

+ 30.2

FY2022

FY2023

2Q

2Q

4

Supplemental Information for the Consolidated Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter ended June 30, 2023FY2023 2nd Quarter

FY2023 2nd Quarter Consolidated Financial Results Highlights

(Unit : 100 million yen)

As of

As of

Increase/

December 31,

June 30,

Decrease

2022

2023

Current assets

1,011

1,084

72

Non-current assets

762

837

75

Total assets

1,774

1,922

148

Current liabilities

591

602

10

Non-current liabilities

253

278

25

Total liabilities

844

880

35

Equity

862

966

104

Non-controlling interests

66

74

8

Total net assets

929

1,041

112

Total liabilities and

1,774

1,922

148

net assets

Closing rate (USD/YEN)

¥132.70

¥144.99

  • EquityTotal shareholders' equity

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

As of

As of

Increase/

December 31,

June 30,

Decrease

2022

2023

Net assets per share

¥1,724.45

¥1,931.91

¥207.46

Interest-bearing liabilities

(Unit : 100 million yen)

End of December 2022

278

End of June 2023

313

Equity Ratio

End of December 2022

48.6 %

End of June 2023

50.3 %

Interim Dividends

Year-end Dividends

¥30

¥30

¥31

¥15

¥15

¥16

¥15

¥15

¥15

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

Plan

Supplemental Information for the Consolidated Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter ended June 30, 2023FY2023 2nd Quarter

5

