FY2023 2nd Quarter（Accumulated）
Consolidated Financial Results Highlights
※FY2023 (Forecast) is the forecast of consolidated figures for full year announced today on August 10, 2023.
(Unit : million yen)
FY2022
FY2023
FY2023
2Q
2Q
(Forecast)
Increase/
Increase/
Increase/
Decrease Rate
excluding effects
Amount
Amount
Decrease
Decrease Rate
of Foreign
Amount
Amount
%
Currency
Fluctuations
%
Net sales
103,533
110,151
6,618
6.4
1.0
226,000
Operating income
2,028
5,045
3,016
148.7
131.8
10,000
Ordinary income
2,503
6,427
3,923
156.7
142.7
12,100
Net income attributable to
2,400
3,812
1,411
58.8
47.7
7,900
owners of parent
¥135.00
Average rate (USD/YEN)
¥122.89
¥134.85
FY2022
FY2023
FY2023
2Q
2Q
(Forecast)
Operating income margin
2.0 %
4.6 ％
4.4 %
Ordinary income margin
2.4 %
5.8 ％
5.4 %
Net income attributable to
2.3 %
3.5 ％
3.5 %
owners of parent margin
Earnings per share
¥42.84
¥76.20
¥157.87
Supplemental Information for the Consolidated Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter ended June 30, 2023（FY2023 2nd Quarter）
2
FY2023 2nd Quarter（3 months & Accumulated）
Net sales & Operating income by Reportable Segment
FY2022
FY2023
2Q
2Q
(3 months)
(3 months)
Increase/
Decrease Rate
Increase/
excluding
effects of
Amount
Amount
Decrease Rate
Foreign
％
Currency
Fluctuations
％
Printing inks and graphic arts
12,938
12,925
(0.1)
(0.1)
materials (Japan)
Printing inks (Asia)
11,635
12,313
5.8
3.7
Ｎ
Printing inks (Americas)
19,214
19,511
1.5
(4.3)
Ｅ
Ｔ
Printing inks (Europe)
4,998
4,862
(2.7)
(10.0)
Ｓ
Digital & Specialty products
4,061
4,044
(0.4)
(3.2)
Ａ
Ｌ
Reportable Segment
Total
52,848
53,659
1.5
(1.9)
Ｅ
Ｓ
Other businesses
3,565
3,555
(0.3)
(0.3)
Adjustments
(1,889)
(1,277)
-
-
Total
54,524
55,937
2.6
(0.8)
Printing inks and graphic arts
74
72
(3.5)
(3.5)
Ｏ
materials (Japan)
Ｐ
Printing inks (Asia)
85
826
872.3
837.9
Ｅ
Ｒ
Printing inks (Americas)
120
1,288
968.4
903.0
(Unit
Ａ
Printing inks (Europe)
(238)
(239)
-
-
:
Ｔ
Ｉ
Digital & Specialty products
407
441
8.3
6.7
Ｎ
Ｇ
450
2,389
431.0
407.6
million
Reportable Segment
Total
Ｉ
Ｎ
Other businesses
69
116
67.8
67.8
Ｃ
yen
Ｏ
Adjustments
13
111
-
-
Ｍ
Ｅ
Total
532
2,617
391.2
370.6
(Unit : million yen)
FY2022
FY2023
2Q
2Q
Increase/
Decrease Rate
Increase/
excluding
effects of
Amount
Amount
Decrease Rate
Foreign
％
Currency
Fluctuations
％
24,918
25,731
3.3
3.3
22,241
24,113
8.4
3.1
35,490
38,152
7.5
(2.0)
9,372
9,357
1.8
(5.6)
7,768
8,170
5.2
1.1
99,791
105,705
5.9
0.3
7,198
7,419
3.1
3.1
(3,456)
(2,973)
-
-
103,533
110,151
6.4
1.0
164
122
(25.6)
(25.6)
502
1,589
216.2
193.5
659
2,321
252.0
219.9
(347)
(383)
-
-
847
976
15.2
12.4
1,827
4,626
153.2
135.2
187
238
27.2
27.2
13
180
-
-
2,028
5,045
148.7
131.8
Supplemental Information for the Consolidated Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter ended June 30, 2023（FY2023 2nd Quarter）
3
FY2023 2nd Quarter（Accumulated）
Net sales & Operating income Increase/Decrease Factor
Net sales Increase/Decrease Factor
(100 million yen)
Digital &
Printing
Printing Ink
Graphic Arts
Specialty
Others
Foreign
Adjustments
Sales Price
Materials
Products
Ink Volume
Currency
1,101
+ 5
＋ 58
+ 4
＋ 1
+ 2
(60)
+56
1,035
+ 66
FY2022
FY2023
2Q
2Q
Operating income Increase/Decrease Factor
(100 million yen)
Digital &
Printing
Printing Ink
Specialty
Sales Price
Products
Others
Ink Volume
＋ 58.4
+ 1.1
+ 0.5
(20.9) Printing Ink
Graphic
Cost
Foreign
Arts
(13.5)
Currency
Adjustments
Materials
50.4
+3.4
+ 1.6
(0.4)
20.2
+ 30.2
FY2022
FY2023
2Q
2Q
4
Supplemental Information for the Consolidated Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter ended June 30, 2023（FY2023 2nd Quarter）
FY2023 2nd Quarter Consolidated Financial Results Highlights
(Unit : 100 million yen)
As of
As of
Increase/
December 31,
June 30,
Decrease
2022
2023
Current assets
1,011
1,084
72
Non-current assets
762
837
75
Total assets
1,774
1,922
148
Current liabilities
591
602
10
Non-current liabilities
253
278
25
Total liabilities
844
880
35
Equity ※
862
966
104
Non-controlling interests
66
74
8
Total net assets
929
1,041
112
Total liabilities and
1,774
1,922
148
net assets
Closing rate (USD/YEN)
¥132.70
¥144.99
- Equity＝Total shareholders' equity＋
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
As of
As of
Increase/
December 31,
June 30,
Decrease
2022
2023
Net assets per share
¥1,724.45
¥1,931.91
¥207.46
Interest-bearing liabilities
(Unit : 100 million yen)
End of December 2022
278
End of June 2023
313
Equity Ratio
End of December 2022
48.6 %
End of June 2023
50.3 %
Interim Dividends
Year-end Dividends
¥30
¥30
¥31
¥15
¥15
¥16
¥15
¥15
¥15
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
Plan
Supplemental Information for the Consolidated Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter ended June 30, 2023（FY2023 2nd Quarter）
5
