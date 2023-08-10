SAKATA INX CORPORATION is a J engaged in the manufacture and sale of printing ink. The Company operates in five business segments. The Printing Ink / Equipment (Japan) segment, Printing Ink (Asia) segment, Printing Ink (North America) segment and Printing Ink (Europe) segment are mainly engaged in printing ink business that produces and sells newspaper ink, offset ink, flexo ink, gravure ink and metal ink for each market. The Printing Ink / Equipment (Japan) segment is also involved in the operation of printing equipment business that purchases and sells materials for printing plate making, as well as printing plate making related equipment. The Functional Materials segment is engaged in the production and sale of inkjet inks, toners, pigment dispersions for color filters, as well as functional coatings. The Company is also engaged in the purchasing and sale of color related equipment and chemical products, as well as the production and sale of display services for the Japanese market.

Sector Specialty Chemicals