Translation

Notice: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

July 12, 2024

Company name: SAKATA SEED CORPORATION

Name of Representative: Hiroshi Sakata

President and Representative Director (Securities code:1377, TSE Prime Market)

Inquiries:Takenori Hoshi Senior Executive Officer

Senior General Manager of General Administration Div.

General Manager of Finance Dept. (Telephone: +81-45-945-8800)

Announcement on the Change of Executives

SAKATA SEED CORPORATION hereby announces that it has resolved, at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on July 12, 2024, to make the following changes to its outside audit & supervisory board members. These changes will be effective upon being approved at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on August 27, 2024 and at the subsequent meeting of the Audit & Supervisory Board to be held on the same day.

１．Audit & Supervisory Board Members

To be appointed

Name

New Position

Current position

Kimiko Tanaka

Outside Audit & Supervisory

Board Members

To retire

Name

New Position

Current position

Yasunori Numata

Outside Audit & Supervisory

Board Members

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Sakata Seed Co. published this content on 12 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2024 06:22:01 UTC.