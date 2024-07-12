Translation
Notice: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
July 12, 2024
Company name: SAKATA SEED CORPORATION
Name of Representative: Hiroshi Sakata
President and Representative Director (Securities code:1377, TSE Prime Market)
Inquiries:Takenori Hoshi Senior Executive Officer
Senior General Manager of General Administration Div.
General Manager of Finance Dept. (Telephone: +81-45-945-8800)
Announcement on the Change of Executives
SAKATA SEED CORPORATION hereby announces that it has resolved, at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on July 12, 2024, to make the following changes to its outside audit & supervisory board members. These changes will be effective upon being approved at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on August 27, 2024 and at the subsequent meeting of the Audit & Supervisory Board to be held on the same day.
１．Audit & Supervisory Board Members
To be appointed
Name
New Position
Current position
Kimiko Tanaka
Outside Audit & Supervisory
－
Board Members
To retire
Name
New Position
Current position
Yasunori Numata
－
Outside Audit & Supervisory
Board Members
