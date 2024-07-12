Translation

Notice: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

July 12, 2024

Company name: SAKATA SEED CORPORATION

Name of Representative: Hiroshi Sakata

President and Representative Director (Securities code:1377, TSE Prime Market)

Inquiries:Takenori Hoshi Senior Executive Officer

Senior General Manager of General Administration Div.

General Manager of Finance Dept. (Telephone: +81-45-945-8800)

Announcement on the Change of Executives

SAKATA SEED CORPORATION hereby announces that it has resolved, at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on July 12, 2024, to make the following changes to its outside audit & supervisory board members. These changes will be effective upon being approved at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on August 27, 2024 and at the subsequent meeting of the Audit & Supervisory Board to be held on the same day.