Translation
Notice: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
July 12, 2024
Company name: SAKATA SEED CORPORATION
Name of Representative: Hiroshi Sakata
President and Representative Director (Securities code:1377, TSE Prime Market)
Inquiries:Takenori Hoshi Senior Executive Officer
Senior General Manager of General Administration Div.
General Manager of Finance Dept. (Telephone: +81-45-945-8800)
Notice Concerning Cancellation of Treasury Shares
SAKATA SEED CORPORATION hereby announces that it has resolved, at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on July 12, 2024, the matters concerning the cancellation of treasury shares pursuant to the provisions of Article 178 of the Companies Act. The details are described below.
1.
Class of
Common shares
shares to be cancelled
2.
Number of
1,000,000 shares
shares to be cancelled
(2.11% of total number of issued shares before the cancellation)
3.
Scheduled
July 26, 2024
cancellation date
(Reference)
Total number of issued shares after the cancellation: 46,410,750 shares
