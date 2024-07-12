Translation

July 12, 2024

Company name: SAKATA SEED CORPORATION

Name of Representative: Hiroshi Sakata

President and Representative Director (Securities code:1377, TSE Prime Market)

Inquiries:Takenori Hoshi Senior Executive Officer

Senior General Manager of General Administration Div.

General Manager of Finance Dept. (Telephone: +81-45-945-8800)

Notice Concerning Cancellation of Treasury Shares

SAKATA SEED CORPORATION hereby announces that it has resolved, at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on July 12, 2024, the matters concerning the cancellation of treasury shares pursuant to the provisions of Article 178 of the Companies Act. The details are described below.

1. Class of Common shares shares to be cancelled 2. Number of 1,000,000 shares shares to be cancelled (2.11% of total number of issued shares before the cancellation) 3. Scheduled July 26, 2024 cancellation date

(Reference)

Total number of issued shares after the cancellation: 46,410,750 shares