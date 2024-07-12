Translation

July 12, 2024

Company name: SAKATA SEED CORPORATION

Name of Representative: Hiroshi Sakata

President and Representative Director (Securities code:1377, TSE Prime Market)

Inquiries:Takenori Hoshi Senior Executive Officer

Senior General Manager of General Administration Div.

General Manager of Finance Dept. (Telephone: +81-45-945-8800)

Notice Concerning Dividends of Surplus (Dividend Increase)

SAKATA SEED CORPORATION (the "Company") hereby announces that it has resolved, at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on July 12, 2024, to pay dividends of surplus with a record date of May 31, 2024. The details are described below.

This matter will be submitted to the annual general meeting of shareholders scheduled for August 27, 2024.

1. Details of dividend

Most recent forecast

Actual results for the

Determined amount

previous fiscal year

(Announced on July 14, 2023)

(ended May 31, 2023)

Record date

May 31, 2024

Same as on the left

May 31, 2023

Dividend per share

40 yen

30 yen

35 yen

(regular dividend 40 yen)

(regular dividend 30 yen)

(regular dividend 35 yen)

Total amount

1,756 million yen

-

1,554 million yen

of dividends

Effective date

August 28, 2024

-

August 31, 2023

Source of dividends

Retained earnings

-

Retained earnings

2. Reason for the dividend increase

The Company considers returning profits to its shareholders as a management priority. The Company's basic policy is to strengthen returns stably and continuously.

With regard to the year-end dividend for the current fiscal year, based on the above basic policy, and due to a significant increase in profit attributable to owners of parent from the recording of gain on sale of fixed assets, the Company has increased the dividend by 10 yen to 40 yen per share from the forecast of 30 yen per share. Combined with the interim dividend of 25 yen per share already paid, the annual dividend per share will be 65 yen, an increase of 10 yen from the previous fiscal year.

The Company will continue to strive to meet shareholders' expectations with the return of profits as an important issue.

(Reference) Breakdown of annual dividend

Dividend per share

Record date

Second quarter-end

Fiscal-year end

Total

Actual results

for the fiscal year

25 yen

40 yen

65 yen

ended May 31, 2024

Actual results

for the fiscal year

20 yen

35 yen

55 yen

ended May 31, 2023

