July 12, 2024 at 02:23 am EDT
Notice: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
July 12, 2024
Company name: SAKATA SEED CORPORATION
Name of Representative: Hiroshi Sakata
President and Representative Director (Securities code:1377, TSE Prime Market)
Inquiries:Takenori Hoshi Senior Executive Officer
Senior General Manager of General Administration Div.
General Manager of Finance Dept. (Telephone: +81-45-945-8800)
Notice Concerning Dividends of Surplus (Dividend Increase)
SAKATA SEED CORPORATION (the "Company") hereby announces that it has resolved, at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on July 12, 2024, to pay dividends of surplus with a record date of May 31, 2024. The details are described below.
This matter will be submitted to the annual general meeting of shareholders scheduled for August 27, 2024.
1. Details of dividend
Most recent forecast
Actual results for the
Determined amount
previous fiscal year
(Announced on July 14, 2023)
(ended May 31, 2023)
Record date
May 31, 2024
Same as on the left
May 31, 2023
Dividend per share
40 yen
30 yen
35 yen
(regular dividend 40 yen)
(regular dividend 30 yen)
(regular dividend 35 yen)
Total amount
1,756 million yen
-
1,554 million yen
of dividends
Effective date
August 28, 2024
-
August 31, 2023
Source of dividends
Retained earnings
-
Retained earnings
2. Reason for the dividend increase
The Company considers returning profits to its shareholders as a management priority. The Company's basic policy is to strengthen returns stably and continuously.
With regard to the year-end dividend for the current fiscal year, based on the above basic policy, and due to a significant increase in profit attributable to owners of parent from the recording of gain on sale of fixed assets, the Company has increased the dividend by 10 yen to 40 yen per share from the forecast of 30 yen per share. Combined with the interim dividend of 25 yen per share already paid, the annual dividend per share will be 65 yen, an increase of 10 yen from the previous fiscal year.
The Company will continue to strive to meet shareholders' expectations with the return of profits as an important issue.
(Reference) Breakdown of annual dividend
Dividend per share
Record date
Second quarter-end
Fiscal-year end
Total
Actual results
for the fiscal year
25 yen
40 yen
65 yen
ended May 31, 2024
Actual results
for the fiscal year
20 yen
35 yen
55 yen
ended May 31, 2023
SAKATA SEED CORPORATION is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the production or purchase, sale of the horticultural products. The Company operates through three business segments. The Domestic Wholesale segment and The Overseas Wholesale segment is involved in the production or purchase of vegetable seeds, flower seeds, bulbs, seedlings and agricultural and horticultural materials, as well as the wholesale of its products within domestic market and to overseas markets. The Retail segment is involved in the production or purchase of its products for general horticultural enthusiasts, as well as the sale of its products to home centers. The Company is also involved in the landscaping work for public offices and the private sector, temporary staffing, as well as the production, process and sale of agricultural products.