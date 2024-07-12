This matter will be submitted to the annual general meeting of shareholders scheduled for August 27, 2024.

SAKATA SEED CORPORATION (the "Company") hereby announces that it has resolved, at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on July 12, 2024, to pay dividends of surplus with a record date of May 31, 2024. The details are described below.

Notice: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

2. Reason for the dividend increase

The Company considers returning profits to its shareholders as a management priority. The Company's basic policy is to strengthen returns stably and continuously.

With regard to the year-end dividend for the current fiscal year, based on the above basic policy, and due to a significant increase in profit attributable to owners of parent from the recording of gain on sale of fixed assets, the Company has increased the dividend by 10 yen to 40 yen per share from the forecast of 30 yen per share. Combined with the interim dividend of 25 yen per share already paid, the annual dividend per share will be 65 yen, an increase of 10 yen from the previous fiscal year.

The Company will continue to strive to meet shareholders' expectations with the return of profits as an important issue.