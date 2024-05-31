Translation

Notice: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

May 31, 2024 Company name: SAKATA SEED CORPORATION Name of Representative: Hiroshi Sakata President and Representative Director (Securities code:1377, TSE Prime Market) Inquiries: Takenori Hoshi Senior Executive Officer

Senior General Manager of General Administration Div.

General Manager of Finance Dept. (Telephone: +81-45-945-8800)

Notice Concerning Flooding in Brazil

SAKATA SEED CORPORATION (the "Company") hereby announces that Isla Sementes Ltda.("Isla"), one of our subsidiaries in Brazil located in the city of Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul, has been experiencing severe flooding due to heavy rain.

1. Overview of the Damage

The large-scale flooding in the state of Rio Grande do Sul in Brazil has been caused by heavy rain since late April. Due to this flooding, Isla's office and warehouse have been inundated. As of May 30, drainage within the premises has not been completed, and all operations have been suspended. Some of our inventory and equipment have been damaged, and the extent and details of the damage are currently under assessment. Fortunately, no human casualties have been reported so far.

2. Impact on the Company's Consolidated Financial Results

The Company is currently assessing the impact of the recent flooding on its consolidated financial results. If a significant impact is identified, we will promptly announce it.

3. Future Outlook

The Company will continue to gather information on the details of the damage. The timing for resuming operations is currently undetermined.