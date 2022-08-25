Sakrand Sugar Mills : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended September 30, 2021
08/25/2022 | 03:08am EDT
SAKRAND SUGAR MILLS LIMITED
33rd ANNUAL REPORT
FOR THE YEAR ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021
CONTENTS
PAGE NO.
Company Profile
2
Notice of Annual General Meeting
4
Vision and Mission Statement
15
Directors' Report
16
Chairman's Review
24
Statement of Compliance with the Code of
Corporate Governance
25
Review Report to the Members on Statement of
Compliance with Best Practices of Code of
Corporate Governance
27
Pattern of Shareholding
29
Pattern of Shareholding as per requirements of
Code of Corporate Governance
31
Auditors' Report
32
Statement of Financial Position
36
Statement of Profit or Loss
37
Statement of Comprehensive Income
38
Statement of Cash Flows
39
Statement of Changes in Equity
40
Notes to the Financial Statements
41
Six Years' Review at a Glance
77
Form of Proxy
1
COMPANY PROFILE
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Mr. Saleem Zamindar
Chairman / Director
Mr. Jamil Akberi
(Resigned - December 20, 2021)
Mr. Dinshaw H. Anklesaria
Chief Executive / Director
-
Mr. Muhammad Jamshid Malik
Director
Mr. Abdul Naeem Quraishi
(Resigned - November 02, 2021)
Miss. Sadia Moin
Director
Mrs. Fatma Gulamali
(Resigned - December 20, 2021)
Mr. Muhammad Saleem Mangrio
Director
Dr. Jamshed H. Anklesaria
(Resigned - November 02, 2021)
Mr. Shams Ghani
Director
Mr. Amad Uddin
(Resigned - February 12, 2021)
Mr. Abdul Qayyum Khan Abbasi
Director
Mr. Neville Mehta
(Resigned - November 02, 2021)
AUDIT COMMITTEE
Miss. Sadia Moin
Chairperson
Mr. Abdul Naeem Quraishi
(Resigned - November 02, 2021)
Mr. Saleem Zamindar
Member
Mr. Jamil Akberi
(Resigned - December 20, 2021)
Mr. Abdul Qayyum Khan Abbasi
Member
Mr. Neville Mehta
(Resigned - November 02, 2021)
HR COMMITEE
Mr. Muhammad Saleem Mangrio
Chairman
Mr. Neville Mehta
(Resigned - November 02, 2021)
Mr. Muhammad Jamshid Malik
Member
Mr. Jamil Akberi
(Resigned - December 20, 2021)
Mr. Shams Ghani
Member
Mr. Amad Uddin
(Resigned - February 12, 2021)
2
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
Mr. Shams Ghani
COMPANY SECRETARY
Mr. Ali Mahmood Khan
BANKERS
Allied Bank Limited
Bank Al Habib Limited
Bank Alfalah Limited
Habib Bank Limited
Meezan Bank Limited
MCB Bank Limited
National Bank Of Pakistan
Soneri Bank Limited
Sindh Bank Limited
Summit Bank Limited
United Bank Limited
Al-Baraka Bank Pakistan Limited
AUDITORS
UHY Hassan Naeem & Co.
Chartered Accountants
LEGAL ADVISOR
Mr. Muhammad Jamshid Malik
REGISTRAR
M/s JWAFFS Registrar Services (Pvt.) Ltd.
407-408, Al Ameera Centre
Shahrah-e-Iraq, Saddar
Karachi-74400
REGISTERED OFFICE
41-K,Block-6, P.E.C.H.S., Karachi
Phone. 0092-21-35303291-2
www.sakrandsugar.com
FACTORY ADDRESS
Deh Tharo Unar,Taluka Sakrand
District Shaheed Benazir Abad, Sindh.
3
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the 33rd (Thirty Third) Annual General Meeting of the members of SAKRAND SUGAR MILLS LIMITED (the Company) will be held on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 03:30 p.m. in Beach Luxury Hotel, Moulvi Tamizuddin Khan Road, Karachi, to transact the following business.
A) ORDINARY BUSINESS
To confirm the minutes of the Annual General Meeting held on Monday, April 26, 2021.
To receive, consider and adopt the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended September 30, 2021 together with the Directors' report and the Auditors' report thereon and Chairman's Review Report.
As required under section 223(7) of the Companies Act 2017, Financial Statements of the Company have been uploaded on the official website of the Company . (http://www.sakrandsugar.com).
To appoint auditors for the year ending September 30, 2022 and fix their remuneration. The Members are hereby notified that the Board of Directors have recommended the name of retiring Auditors M/s UHY Hassan Naeem & Co. Chartered Accountants.The present Auditors M/s UHY Hassan Naeem & Co. Chartered Accountants, retire and being eligible, have offered themselves for re-appointment.
To elect seven (07) directors in accordance with the Companies Act, 2017 for a term of three years commencing from the date of holding of AGM. The following Directors of the Company will cease to hold office upon the election of a new Board of Directors:
Mr. Dinshaw H. Anklesaria
Mr. Saleem Zamindar
Mr. Muhammad Jamshid Malik
Miss. Sadia Moin
Mr. Muhammad Saleem Mangrio
Mr. Shams Ghani, and
Mr. Abdul Qayyum Khan Abbasi
B) SPECIAL BUSINESS
To consider, and if thought fit, to pass the following resolutions with or without modifications as special resolutions,
1. Alteration of the Article of Association:
Clause 91 of the Article of Association is deleted and replaced with the following;
"The remuneration to be paid to any director for attending each meeting of the Board of Directors or a Committee of such Board of the Company shall from time to time be determined by the directors of the Company. The remuneration of a director for performing extra services, shall be determined by the Board of Directors or the Share-holders in the general meeting."
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Sakrand Sugar Mills Ltd. published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2022 07:07:01 UTC.