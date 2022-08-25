Sakrand Sugar Mills : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended September 30, 2021

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the 33rd (Thirty Third) Annual General Meeting of the members of SAKRAND SUGAR MILLS LIMITED (the Company) will be held on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 03:30 p.m. in Beach Luxury Hotel, Moulvi Tamizuddin Khan Road, Karachi, to transact the following business.

A) ORDINARY BUSINESS

To confirm the minutes of the Annual General Meeting held on Monday, April 26, 2021. To receive, consider and adopt the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended September 30, 2021 together with the Directors' report and the Auditors' report thereon and Chairman's Review Report.

As required under section 223(7) of the Companies Act 2017, Financial Statements of the Company have been uploaded on the official website of the Company . (http://www.sakrandsugar.com). To appoint auditors for the year ending September 30, 2022 and fix their remuneration. The Members are hereby notified that the Board of Directors have recommended the name of retiring Auditors M/s UHY Hassan Naeem & Co. Chartered Accountants.The present Auditors M/s UHY Hassan Naeem & Co. Chartered Accountants, retire and being eligible, have offered themselves for re-appointment. To elect seven (07) directors in accordance with the Companies Act, 2017 for a term of three years commencing from the date of holding of AGM. The following Directors of the Company will cease to hold office upon the election of a new Board of Directors: Mr. Dinshaw H. Anklesaria Mr. Saleem Zamindar Mr. Muhammad Jamshid Malik Miss. Sadia Moin Mr. Muhammad Saleem Mangrio Mr. Shams Ghani, and Mr. Abdul Qayyum Khan Abbasi

B) SPECIAL BUSINESS

To consider, and if thought fit, to pass the following resolutions with or without modifications as special resolutions,

1. Alteration of the Article of Association:

Clause 91 of the Article of Association is deleted and replaced with the following;

"The remuneration to be paid to any director for attending each meeting of the Board of Directors or a Committee of such Board of the Company shall from time to time be determined by the directors of the Company. The remuneration of a director for performing extra services, shall be determined by the Board of Directors or the Share-holders in the general meeting."