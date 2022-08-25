Log in
    SKRS   PK0043301016

SAKRAND SUGAR MILLS LIMITED

(SKRS)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-23
9.250 PKR   +0.43%
03:08aSAKRAND SUGAR MILLS : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended September 30, 2021
PU
08/05Sakrand Sugar Mills Limited Announces Appointment of Saleem Zaminder as Chairman
CI
07/13Sakrand Sugar Mills Limited Appoints Abdul Qayyum Khan Abbasi as Director
CI
Sakrand Sugar Mills : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended September 30, 2021

08/25/2022 | 03:08am EDT
SAKRAND SUGAR MILLS LIMITED

33rd ANNUAL REPORT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

CONTENTS

PAGE NO.

Company Profile

2

Notice of Annual General Meeting

4

Vision and Mission Statement

15

Directors' Report

16

Chairman's Review

24

Statement of Compliance with the Code of

Corporate Governance

25

Review Report to the Members on Statement of

Compliance with Best Practices of Code of

Corporate Governance

27

Pattern of Shareholding

29

Pattern of Shareholding as per requirements of

Code of Corporate Governance

31

Auditors' Report

32

Statement of Financial Position

36

Statement of Profit or Loss

37

Statement of Comprehensive Income

38

Statement of Cash Flows

39

Statement of Changes in Equity

40

Notes to the Financial Statements

41

Six Years' Review at a Glance

77

Form of Proxy

1

COMPANY PROFILE

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Mr. Saleem Zamindar

Chairman / Director

Mr. Jamil Akberi

(Resigned - December 20, 2021)

Mr. Dinshaw H. Anklesaria

Chief Executive / Director

-

Mr. Muhammad Jamshid Malik

Director

Mr. Abdul Naeem Quraishi

(Resigned - November 02, 2021)

Miss. Sadia Moin

Director

Mrs. Fatma Gulamali

(Resigned - December 20, 2021)

Mr. Muhammad Saleem Mangrio

Director

Dr. Jamshed H. Anklesaria

(Resigned - November 02, 2021)

Mr. Shams Ghani

Director

Mr. Amad Uddin

(Resigned - February 12, 2021)

Mr. Abdul Qayyum Khan Abbasi

Director

Mr. Neville Mehta

(Resigned - November 02, 2021)

AUDIT COMMITTEE

Miss. Sadia Moin

Chairperson

Mr. Abdul Naeem Quraishi

(Resigned - November 02, 2021)

Mr. Saleem Zamindar

Member

Mr. Jamil Akberi

(Resigned - December 20, 2021)

Mr. Abdul Qayyum Khan Abbasi

Member

Mr. Neville Mehta

(Resigned - November 02, 2021)

HR COMMITEE

Mr. Muhammad Saleem Mangrio

Chairman

Mr. Neville Mehta

(Resigned - November 02, 2021)

Mr. Muhammad Jamshid Malik

Member

Mr. Jamil Akberi

(Resigned - December 20, 2021)

Mr. Shams Ghani

Member

Mr. Amad Uddin

(Resigned - February 12, 2021)

2

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Mr. Shams Ghani

COMPANY SECRETARY

Mr. Ali Mahmood Khan

BANKERS

Allied Bank Limited

Bank Al Habib Limited

Bank Alfalah Limited

Habib Bank Limited

Meezan Bank Limited

MCB Bank Limited

National Bank Of Pakistan

Soneri Bank Limited

Sindh Bank Limited

Summit Bank Limited

United Bank Limited

Al-Baraka Bank Pakistan Limited

AUDITORS

UHY Hassan Naeem & Co.

Chartered Accountants

LEGAL ADVISOR

Mr. Muhammad Jamshid Malik

REGISTRAR

M/s JWAFFS Registrar Services (Pvt.) Ltd.

407-408, Al Ameera Centre

Shahrah-e-Iraq, Saddar

Karachi-74400

REGISTERED OFFICE

41-K,Block-6, P.E.C.H.S., Karachi

Phone. 0092-21-35303291-2

www.sakrandsugar.com

FACTORY ADDRESS

Deh Tharo Unar,Taluka Sakrand

District Shaheed Benazir Abad, Sindh.

3

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the 33rd (Thirty Third) Annual General Meeting of the members of SAKRAND SUGAR MILLS LIMITED (the Company) will be held on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 03:30 p.m. in Beach Luxury Hotel, Moulvi Tamizuddin Khan Road, Karachi, to transact the following business.

A) ORDINARY BUSINESS

  1. To confirm the minutes of the Annual General Meeting held on Monday, April 26, 2021.
  2. To receive, consider and adopt the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended September 30, 2021 together with the Directors' report and the Auditors' report thereon and Chairman's Review Report.
    As required under section 223(7) of the Companies Act 2017, Financial Statements of the Company have been uploaded on the official website of the Company . (http://www.sakrandsugar.com).
  3. To appoint auditors for the year ending September 30, 2022 and fix their remuneration. The Members are hereby notified that the Board of Directors have recommended the name of retiring Auditors M/s UHY Hassan Naeem & Co. Chartered Accountants.The present Auditors M/s UHY Hassan Naeem & Co. Chartered Accountants, retire and being eligible, have offered themselves for re-appointment.
  4. To elect seven (07) directors in accordance with the Companies Act, 2017 for a term of three years commencing from the date of holding of AGM. The following Directors of the Company will cease to hold office upon the election of a new Board of Directors:
    1. Mr. Dinshaw H. Anklesaria
    2. Mr. Saleem Zamindar
    3. Mr. Muhammad Jamshid Malik
    4. Miss. Sadia Moin
    5. Mr. Muhammad Saleem Mangrio
    6. Mr. Shams Ghani, and
    7. Mr. Abdul Qayyum Khan Abbasi

B) SPECIAL BUSINESS

To consider, and if thought fit, to pass the following resolutions with or without modifications as special resolutions,

1. Alteration of the Article of Association:

Clause 91 of the Article of Association is deleted and replaced with the following;

"The remuneration to be paid to any director for attending each meeting of the Board of Directors or a Committee of such Board of the Company shall from time to time be determined by the directors of the Company. The remuneration of a director for performing extra services, shall be determined by the Board of Directors or the Share-holders in the general meeting."

4

Financials ()
Sales 2020 1 967 M - -
Net income 2020 -599 M - -
Net Debt 2020 889 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,67x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 413 M 1,90 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,38x
EV / Sales 2020 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 196
Free-Float 26,5%
Chart SAKRAND SUGAR MILLS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sakrand Sugar Mills Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dinshaw Hoshang Anklesaria Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mirza Muhammad Usman Ghani Chief Financial Officer
Saleem Zaminder Chairman
M. Azim-ur-Rehman Head-Information Technology Department
Fatma Gulamali Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAKRAND SUGAR MILLS LIMITED3.24%2
SÜDZUCKER AG5.21%2 824
SÃO MARTINHO S.A.-5.66%2 279
COSUMAR SA-14.37%2 013
ADECOAGRO S.A.21.22%1 049
BALRAMPUR CHINI MILLS LIMITED-6.21%901