Sakthi Finance Limited announced that Sri Srinivasan Anand, Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company has resigned due to the attainment of age of 70 years and submitted his resignation. The Board of Directors have accepted his resignation from the position of Chief Financial Officer with effect from the close of business hours on 30 June 2024. He ceases to be a Key Managerial Personnel ("KMP") of the Company and he will be relieved with effect from 30 June 2024.

The Board of Directors have, based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Audit Committee, appointed Sri Sundaramurthy Kumarasamy as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of the Company with effect from 1 July 2024. Upon his appointment he will be one of the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company. Sri Sundaramurthy Kumarasamy, Chartered Accountant and Cost and Management Accountant with a strong background in Finance, Costing and Auditing, Varied exposure to Statutory and Internal Audits of local and multinational organizations, Industrial experience with French & British based multinational manufacturing Company, International audit experience with Ernst & Young and Arthur Andersen and Oil Industry experience with British Based oil company.