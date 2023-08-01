Please scan the QR code to view the details

THIS IS A PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY. THIS IS NOT A PROSPECTUS ANNOUNCEMENT AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN INVITATION OR OFFER TO ACQUIRE, PURCHASE OR SUBSCRIBE TO SECURITIES. NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY OUTSIDE INDIA.

SAKUMA EXPORTS LIMITED

Our Company was initially formed as a partnership firm in the name of Sakuma Exports on December 1, 1998 at Mumbai and was subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company under Part IX of the Companies Act, 1956 with the name of Sakuma Exports Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated August 31, 2005 and date of certificate of commencement of business September 05, 2005 issued by Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra. For details of changes in the registered office of our Company, please refer to the chapter entitled 'General Information' beginning on page no. 38 of the Draft Letter of Offer.

Registered Office: Aurus Chamber, A 301-302, Near Mahindra Tower, S S Amrutwar Lane, Worli-400013, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India; Tel. No.: +91 22 24999021/ 22; Email:companysecretary@sakumaexportsltd.com;Website: www.sakumaexportltd.com;Contact Person: Ms. Khyati Bipin Jobanputra, Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Corporate Identification Number: L51909MH2005PLC155765

CORRIGENDUM -CUM-ADDENDUM TO THE DRAFT LETTER OF OFFER DATED FEBRUARY 23, 2023 (THE "DRAFT LETTER OF OFFER" OR THE "DLOF"): NOTICE TO INVESTORS (THE "CORRIGENDUM-CUM-ADDENDUM")

OUR PROMOTERS: MR. SAURABH MALHOTRA and MRS. KUSUM CHANDER MOHAN MALHOTRA

ISSUE OF UP TO [●] EQUITY SHARES WITH A FACE VALUE OF RE. 1.00 EACH ("RIGHTS EQUITY SHARES") OF OUR COMPANY FOR CASH AT A PRICE OF [●] EACH INCLUDING A SHARE PREMIUM OF [●] PER RIGHTS EQUITY SHARE ("ISSUE PRICE") FOR AN AGGREGATE AMOUNT UP TO Rs. 200.00

CRORES* ON A RIGHTS BASIS TO THE ELIGIBLE EQUITY SHAREHOLDERS OF OUR COMPANY IN THE RATIO OF [●] RIGHTS EQUITY SHARES FOR EVERY [●] FULLY PAID-UP EQUITY SHARES HELD BY THE ELIGIBLE EQUITY SHAREHOLDERS ON THE RECORD DATE, THAT IS ON [●] DAY, [●] (THE "ISSUE"). THE ISSUE PRICE FOR THE RIGHTS EQUITY SHARES IS [●] TIMES THE FACE VALUE OF THE EQUITY SHARES. FOR FURTHER DETAILS, SEE "TERMS OF THE ISSUE" ON PAGE 180 OF THE DLOF.

Assuming full subscription. Subject to finalization of the Basis of Allotments.

This is with reference to the DLOF filed by the Company with the Securities Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") and the Stock Exchanges. Potential Shareholders may note the following and for details the Shareholders/ Investors may scan the QR code as mentioned in this advertisement:

Under the section titled "Summary of the Draft Letter of Offer" beginning from page 16 of the DLOF, certain information shall be updated and/ or added, as provided beginning on page 1 of the Corrigendum-cum-Addendum. Under the section titled "Risk Factors" beginning from page 20 of the DLOF, certain Risk Factors shall be updated and/ or added, as provided beginning on page 2 of the Corrigendum- cum-Addendum. Certain updates have also been made to the section "Objects of the Offer" starting on page 48 of the DLOF and accordingly, the entire section on pages 48 to 53 of the DLOF (both pages included) is substituted by the updated "Objects of the Offer" section, as provided beginning on page 5 of this Corrigendum-cum-Addendum. The section "Industry Overview" on pages 60 to 71 of the DLOF (both pages included) is substituted by the updated "Industry Overview" section, as provided beginning on page 11 of the Corrigendum-cum-Addendum. Under the section titled "Business Overview" beginning from page 72 of the DLOF, business process and certain additional information shall be updated and/ or added, as provided beginning on page 21 of the Corrigendum-cum-Addendum. The consequent changes and/ or additions as made in the respective above sections shall be accordingly disclosed in the DLOF wherever applicable.

The above changes and/ or additions are to be read in conjunction with the DLOF, unless indicated otherwise, and accordingly their references in the DLOF stand updated pursuant to the Corrigendum-cum-Addendum to the DLOF. The information in this Corrigendum-cum-Addendum supplements the DLOF and updates the information in the DLOF, as applicable. Please note that the information included in the DLOF will be suitably updated, including to the extent stated in this Corrigendum-cum-Addendum, as may be applicable in the Letter of Offer, as and when filed with the SEBI and the Stock Exchanges. Shareholders/ Investors should read the Letter of Offer as and when filed with the SEBI and the Stock Exchanges before making an investment decision in the Issue.

All capitalized terms used in this Corrigendum-cum-Addendum shall, unless the context otherwise requires, have the meaning ascribed to them in the DLOF.

The Equity Shares have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or any state law of the United States and, unless so registered, may not be offered or sold within the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the Equity Shares are being offered and sold outside the United States in compliance with Regulation S and the applicable laws of the jurisdiction where those offers and sales are made. The Equity Shares have not been and will not be registered, listed or otherwise qualified in any other jurisdiction outside India and may not be issued or sold, and Bids may not be made by persons in any such jurisdiction, except in compliance with the applicable laws of such jurisdiction.

The Corrigendum-cum-Addendum is filed with SEBI and shall be made available on the website of SEBI at www.sebi.gov.in, on the websites of the Stock Exchanges i.e. NSE and BSE at www.nseindia.com and www.bseindia.com, respectively and the websites of Lead Manager ("LM"), i.e. First Overseas Capital Limited at www.focl.in.

On behalf of Sakuma Exports Limited Sd/- Place: Mumbai Saurabh Malhotra Date: July 28, 2023 Chairperson and Managing Director LEAD MANAGER TO THE OFFER REGISTRAR TO THE OFFER

FIRST OVERSEAS CAPITAL LIMITED BIGSHARE SERVICES PRIVATE LIMITED 1-2 Bhupen Chamber, Dalal Street, Fountain, Mumbai -400 001 Maharashtra, Office No. S6-2, 6th Floor, Pinnacle Business Park, Next to Ahura Centre, Mahakali Caves Road, India Andheri (East), Mumbai - 400 093, Maharashtra, India Telephone: +91 22 4050 9999 Telephone: +91 22 6263 8200 E-mail: mb@focl.in Email: ipo@bigshareonline.com Investor grievancee-mail: investorcomplaints@focl.in Investor grievance email: investor@bigshareonline.com Website: www.focl.in Website: www.bigshareonline.com Contact Person: Rushabh Shroff/ Mala Soneji Contact Person: Babu Raphael SEBI Registration No.: INM000003671 SEBI Registration No.: INR000001385

Our Company is proposing, subject to applicable statutory and regulatory requirements, receipt of requisite approvals, market conditions and other considerations, to issue Equity Shares on a rights basis and has filed a DLOF dated February 23, 2023 with SEBI and Stock Exchanges. The DLOF and the Corrigendum-cum-Addendum to the DLOF shall be available on the website of SEBI at www.sebi.gov.in,the websites of the Stock Exchanges i.e., NSE at www.nseindia.comand BSE at www.bseindia.com,respectively, and the website of the LM i.e. First Overseas Capital Limited at www.focl.in.Potential Shareholders/ Investors should note that investment in securities involves a high degree of risk and are requested to refer to the DLOF, including the section "Risk Factors" beginning on page 20 of the DLOF in making investment decisions. This Corrigendum-cum-Addendum to the DLOF has been prepared for publication in India and may not be released in the United States. This Corrigendum-cum-Addendum to the DLOF does not constitute an offer of Equity Shares for sale in any jurisdiction, including the United States, and any Equity Shares described in this announcement may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption from registration. There will be no public offering of Equity Shares in the United States.