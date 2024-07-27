Sakuma Exports Limited is an India-based company, which is primarily engaged in the in trading of Agro commodities and caters to both domestic as well as international markets. The Company acts as a buyer, processor, marketer, exporter and importer of bulk agricultural commodities namely sugar, edible oils, oil seeds, pulses, cotton and a number of specialty crops. The Company also offers financial structured products which linked to physical commodities. The Company operates in India, the Middle East, South and Southeast Asia, the Far East, Australia, Europe, and Africa. Its business verticals include International Trade of Agro Commodities; Petrochemicals, Petroleum and Minerals; Renewable Energy; and Distribution and Supply Chain Management. Its International Trade of Agro Commodities business is engaged in supplying sugar and by-products, oil and oilseeds, grains, grains, spices, animal feed, and cotton to the international market.