Sakuma Exports Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 3,605.06 million compared to INR 3,280.96 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 364,326.4 million compared to INR 332,349.1 million a year ago. Net income was INR 27.31 million compared to INR 32.05 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.12 compared to INR 0.14 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.12 compared to INR 0.14 a year ago.
For the six months, sales was INR 8,432.1 million compared to INR 13,520.25 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 6,508.27 million compared to INR 13,592.78 million a year ago. Net income was INR 75.06 million compared to INR 112.45 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.32 compared to INR 0.48 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.32 compared to INR 0.48 a year ago.
Sakuma Exports Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 11, 2023 at 04:05 am EST
