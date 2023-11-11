Sakuma Exports Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in the trading of agricultural commodities and caters to both domestic, as well as international markets. The Company is primarily engaged in the exports and imports of commodities. It is a buyer, processor, marketer, exporter and importer of bulk agricultural commodities, namely sugar, edible oils, oilseeds, pulses, cotton and a number of specialty crops. It also offers financial structured products linked to physical commodities. The Company operates in India, the Middle East, South and Southeast Asia, the Far East, Australia, Europe, and Africa. Its business verticals include International Trade of Agro Commodities; Petrochemicals, Petroleum and Minerals; Renewable Energy; and Distribution and Supply Chain Management. Its International Trade of Agro Commodities business is engaged in supplying sugar and by-products, oil and oilseeds, grains, grains, spices, animal feed, and cotton to the international market.