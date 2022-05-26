Sala @ Sathorn Property Fund : Report NAV as of 30 April 2022

|
Headline:
Report NAV as of 30 April 2022
Security Symbol:
SSPF
Announcement Details
Report on Net Assets Value (NAV) per unit
Subject
Report NAV as of 30 April 2022
Name
SALA @ SATHORN PROPERTY FUND (SSPF)
NAV as of
30-Apr-2022
Net Assets Value (Baht per unit)
11.1129
Net Assets Value (Baht)
1,855,857,576.05
Total Assets Value (Baht)
1,871,473,579.27
Balance Units (Units)
167,000,000.0000
Signature _________________
(Mr. Prasert Vongkruemake)
Chief Operations Officer
Authorized to sign on behalf of the
company
