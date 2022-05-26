Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Sala @ Sathorn Property Fund
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SSPF   TH1004010001

SALA @ SATHORN PROPERTY FUND

(SSPF)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  05-24
7.600 THB   +1.33%
06:40aSALA @ SATHORN PROPERTY FUND : Report NAV as of 30 April 2022
PU
05/12Sala @ Sathorn Property Fund Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022
CI
03/24SALA @ SATHORN PROPERTY FUND : Report NAV as of 28 February 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sala @ Sathorn Property Fund : Report NAV as of 30 April 2022

05/26/2022 | 06:40am EDT
Headline:

Report NAV as of 30 April 2022

Security Symbol:

SSPF

Announcement Details

Report on Net Assets Value (NAV) per unit

Subject

Report NAV as of 30 April 2022

Name

SALA @ SATHORN PROPERTY FUND (SSPF)

NAV as of

30-Apr-2022

Net Assets Value (Baht per unit)

11.1129

Net Assets Value (Baht)

1,855,857,576.05

Total Assets Value (Baht)

1,871,473,579.27

Balance Units (Units)

167,000,000.0000

Signature _________________

(Mr. Prasert Vongkruemake)

Chief Operations Officer

Authorized to sign on behalf of the

company

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Sala @ Sathorn Property Fund published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 10:39:41 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 114 M 3,31 M 3,31 M
Net income 2021 51,7 M 1,51 M 1,51 M
Net cash 2021 124 M 3,60 M 3,60 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,9x
Yield 2021 5,01%
Capitalization 1 269 M 37,0 M 37,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 10,6x
EV / Sales 2021 10,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,7%
Chart SALA @ SATHORN PROPERTY FUND
Duration : Period :
Sala @ Sathorn Property Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chatrapee Tantixalerm Chief Executive Officer
Prasert Vongkruemake Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SALA @ SATHORN PROPERTY FUND0.66%37
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.85%35 218
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.26.22%32 487
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED5.64%31 477
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED5.99%30 113
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.3.77%29 014