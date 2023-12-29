The Board of Directors of Salada Foods Jamaica Limited (SALF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Miss Tracey-Ann Spence as a non-executive Director and a member of the Audit Committee of SALF effective December 31, 2023. The Board welcomes Miss Spence and looks forward to her invaluable contribution to SALF.

The Board of Directors of SALF further wishes to advise that Mr. Michael Bernard, a non-executive independent Director of SALF, has been appointed the new Chairman of the Audit Committee of SALF with effect December 31, 2023.