Salada Foods Jamaica Limited is a Jamaica-based coffee processing company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of instant coffee, roasted and ground coffee beans, teas and other consumer products. Jamaica Mountain Peak Instant Coffee, Jamaica Mountain Peak Roasted and Grounded Coffee, Jamaica Mountain Peak Instant Ginger Teas, Mountain Bliss 876 Gold, Mountain Bliss 876 Classic, Roberts Baked Beans, Roberts Broad Beans, Roberts Carrot Juices, Roberts Fruit Punch, Roberts Strawberry Jam, Roberts Guava Jam, Roberts Red Scotch Bonnet Hot Pepper Sauce, Roberts Browning and Roberts Distilled White Vinegar. The Company has soluble coffee processing plant in the Caribbean. The Company's subsidiaries include Mountain Peak Food Processors Limited, which is engaged in the distribution and sale of juices and condiments, and Pimora Company Limited, which is engaged in the manufacture of flavored briquettes.

Sector Food Processing