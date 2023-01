Salalah Port Services Company SAOG reported earnings results for the full year ended December 31, 2022. For the full year, the company reported sales was OMR 70.96 million compared to OMR 66.7 million a year ago. Revenue was OMR 72.65 million compared to OMR 67.85 million a year ago.

Net income was OMR 3.22 million compared to OMR 4.64 million a year ago.