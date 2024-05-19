SALAM INTERNATIONL TRANSPORT & TRADING

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: SALAM INTERNATIONL TRANSPORT

ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﻞﻘﻨﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺪﻟﺍ ﻡﻼﺴﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

& TRADING

PM 03:07:27 2024-05-16 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 16-05-2024 03:07:27 PM

Subject: Appointment of Board Member

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ -:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Kindly be informed that the Board of Directors of SALAM

ﻞﻘﻨﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺪﻟﺍ ﻡﻼﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ

INTERNATIONL TRANSPORT & TRADING has appointed

MATTERHORN GLOBAL HOLDINGS ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺭﺮﻗ ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍﻭ

Mr./Mrs. MATTERHORN GLOBAL HOLDINGS SA as

. ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻌﻛ SA

board member.

ﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﺽﺮﻋ ﻢﺘﻴﺳ ﻪﻧﺎﺑ ﺎﻤﻠﻋ ،ﺪﻳﺪﺠﻟﺍ ﻮﻀﻌﻠﻟ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﺏﺎﺘﻛ ﻖﻓﺮﻣ

Attached for your reference is a copy of the Appointment

ﻝﻼﺧ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻞﺒﻗ ﻦﻣ ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻠﻟ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺘﻟﺍ

Letter of the new director whose appointment shall be

.ﻡﺩﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ

presented for endorsement by the shareholders at the

next Annual General Assembly meeting

Date of Appointment: 15-05-2024

2024-05-15 :ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: MOHAMMAD ALTAWEEL

MOHAMMAD ALTAWEEL :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

