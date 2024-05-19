Salam International Transport and Trading Company PSC is a Jordan-based company, which is engaged in the real estate, food services and transportation sectors. The Company focuses on the provision of a range of maritime transportation, which includes: passenger, goods and maritime tourism transport; the ownership, management, operation, lease and rent of all types of ships and boats; the operation of marine agencies, security clubs and intermediation; lease maritime maintenance workshops, including ship repair, and commercial activities, as well as land transportation. The Company provides land transport services through its subsidiary, Al Ibtikar for Land Transport, and real estate services through, Madaen Al Nour for Investment and Real Estate Development.