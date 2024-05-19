SALAM INTERNATIONL TRANSPORT & TRADING
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: SALAM INTERNATIONL TRANSPORT
ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﻞﻘﻨﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺪﻟﺍ ﻡﻼﺴﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
& TRADING
PM 03:07:27 2024-05-16 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Date: 16-05-2024 03:07:27 PM
Subject: Appointment of Board Member
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ -:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Kindly be informed that the Board of Directors of SALAM
ﻞﻘﻨﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺪﻟﺍ ﻡﻼﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ
INTERNATIONL TRANSPORT & TRADING has appointed
MATTERHORN GLOBAL HOLDINGS ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺭﺮﻗ ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍﻭ
Mr./Mrs. MATTERHORN GLOBAL HOLDINGS SA as
. ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻌﻛ SA
board member.
ﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﺽﺮﻋ ﻢﺘﻴﺳ ﻪﻧﺎﺑ ﺎﻤﻠﻋ ،ﺪﻳﺪﺠﻟﺍ ﻮﻀﻌﻠﻟ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﺏﺎﺘﻛ ﻖﻓﺮﻣ
Attached for your reference is a copy of the Appointment
ﻝﻼﺧ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻞﺒﻗ ﻦﻣ ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻠﻟ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺘﻟﺍ
Letter of the new director whose appointment shall be
.ﻡﺩﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ
presented for endorsement by the shareholders at the
next Annual General Assembly meeting
Date of Appointment: 15-05-2024
2024-05-15 :ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: MOHAMMAD ALTAWEEL
MOHAMMAD ALTAWEEL :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Page 1 of 1
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Salam International Transport & Trading Company PSC published this content on 19 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2024 05:33:02 UTC.