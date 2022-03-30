Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Jordan
  Amman Stock Exchange
  Salam International Transport and Trading Company
  News
  Summary
    SITT   JO3103411018

SALAM INTERNATIONAL TRANSPORT AND TRADING COMPANY

(SITT)
  Report
Salam International Transport and Trading : Disclosure (SITT) 2022 03 30

03/30/2022 | 03:35am EDT
SALAM INTERNATIONL TRANSPORT & TRADING

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

Amman Stock Exchange

Company's Name: SALAM INTERNATIONL TRANSPORT & TRADING

Date: 30-03-2022 10:12:53 AM

Subject: Ordinay general assembly meeting

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﻞﻘﻨﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺪﻟﺍ ﻡﻼﺴﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

AM 10:12:53 2022-03-30 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺪﻋﻮﻣ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Kindly be informed that the Board of Directors of Salam International Transport & Trading Company decided, in its meeting held on 29/3/2022 that the date for the company's ordinary general assembly meeting will be at 01:00 p.m. on Wednesday 27/4/2022, in accordance with

Defense Order No. 5 of 2020, and the date will be confirmed for your attention once the approval of His Excellency the Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply is obtained on the date of the meeting. And a copy of the agenda of the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting will be provided to you in a timely manner

5

2022/4/27

2022/3/29 2020

29-03-2022

29-03-2022

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors

User Name: MOHAMMAD ALTAWEEL

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

MOHAMMAD ALTAWEEL :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Salam International Transport & Trading Company PSC published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 07:34:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
