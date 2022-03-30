Salam International Transport and Trading : Disclosure (SITT) 2022 03 30

SALAM INTERNATIONL TRANSPORT & TRADING
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
Amman Stock Exchange
Company's Name: SALAM INTERNATIONL TRANSPORT & TRADING
Date: 30-03-2022 10:12:53 AM
Subject: Ordinay general assembly meeting
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﻞﻘﻨﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺪﻟﺍ ﻡﻼﺴﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
AM 10:12:53 2022-03-30 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺪﻋﻮﻣ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Kindly be informed that the Board of Directors of Salam International Transport & Trading Company decided, in its meeting held on 29/3/2022 that the date for the company's ordinary general assembly meeting will be at 01:00 p.m. on Wednesday 27/4/2022, in accordance with
Defense Order No. 5 of 2020, and the date will be confirmed for your attention once the approval of His Excellency the Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply is obtained on the date of the meeting. And a copy of the agenda of the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting will be provided to you in a timely manner
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors
User Name: MOHAMMAD ALTAWEEL
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
MOHAMMAD ALTAWEEL :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
