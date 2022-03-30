Salam International Transport and Trading : Disclosure (SITT) 2022 03 30

Kindly be informed that the Board of Directors of Salam International Transport & Trading Company decided, in its meeting held on 29/3/2022 that the date for the company's ordinary general assembly meeting will be at 01:00 p.m. on Wednesday 27/4/2022, in accordance with

Defense Order No. 5 of 2020, and the date will be confirmed for your attention once the approval of His Excellency the Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply is obtained on the date of the meeting. And a copy of the agenda of the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting will be provided to you in a timely manner