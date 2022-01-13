Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Cyprus
  4. CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Salamis Tours (Holdings) Public Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAL   CY0002150510

SALAMIS TOURS (HOLDINGS) PUBLIC LIMITED

(SAL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Salamis Tours Public : Dispersion Report

01/13/2022 | 05:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CONCENTRATEDSTATEMENT FOR THE FREE FLOAT OF THE SHARE CAPITAL OF

SALAMIS TOURS (HOLDINGS) PUBLIC LTD

AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2021

A.

Bodies of Administration -Management and

Total number

Percentage of

Trading Code/

Surveillance

of shares

the total

Trading Account

[(Article 137(3)]

number of

shares

1.

Chairman of the Board

-

-

2.

Members of the Board (Names)

2.1

MELINA PYRGOU

-

-

2.2

ELENA HADJITHEODOSIOU

29.315.025

80.25%

2.3

KYRIACOS KYRIACOU

--

--

2.4

ALKIVIADES GREGORIADES

--

--

2.5

GEORGE TSIELEPIS

--

--

3.

General Manager

--

--

4.

Financial Manager

--

--

5.

Head of Accounting Department

--

--

6.

Secretary

20.000

0.05%

7.

Auditors (names of partners/ employees)

--

--

7.1

7.2

8.

Buy Back

--

--

8.1

8.2

9.

Employee Provident Funds

(Names of funds)

9.1

SALAMIS TOURS LTD PROVIDENT FUND

--

--

9.2

B.

Major Shareholders (over 5%)

B.1

TOTAL

29.335.025

80.31%

C.

Company Employees

--

--

FREE FLOAT TO THE PUBLIC

7.194.112

19.69%

TOTAL NUMBER OF LISTED SHARES

36.529.137

Position

NAME - SURNAME

SIGNATURE

DATE

Chairman

SYMEON MATSIS

signed

12/01/2022

Secretary

ALFO SECRETARIAL LTD

signed

12/01/2022

Disclaimer

Salamis Tours Holdings Public Ltd. published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 10:40:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SALAMIS TOURS (HOLDINGS) PUBLIC LIMITED
05:41aSALAMIS TOURS PUBLIC : Dispersion Report
PU
2021Salamis Tours Public Limited Announces Completion of Agreement for the Sale of a Vessel
CI
2021Salamis Tours Holdings Public Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended ..
CI
2021SALAMIS TOURS PUBLIC : ΔΕΛΤΙΟ ΤΥΠ&Omi..
PU
2021Salamis Tours Public Limited Approves Final Dividend for 2020, Payable on 6 August 2021
CI
2021Salamis Tours Public Limited Provides Update on Salamis Filoxenia Cruise Ship
CI
2021SALAMIS TOURS PUBLIC : Organisation would like to inform all travellers ...
PU
2021SALAMIS TOURS PUBLIC : H Salamis Tours ( Holdings ) Public Ltd ...
PU
2021Salamis Tours Public Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December ..
CI
2020SALAMIS TOURS PUBLIC LTD Announces Appointment of George Tsielepis as the Board Directo..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 46,2 M 53,0 M 53,0 M
Net income 2020 3,78 M 4,34 M 4,34 M
Net cash 2020 22,7 M 26,1 M 26,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,08x
Yield 2020 6,38%
Capitalization 69,0 M 78,9 M 79,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,18x
EV / Sales 2020 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 206
Free-Float 41,2%
Chart SALAMIS TOURS (HOLDINGS) PUBLIC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Salamis Tours (Holdings) Public Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vassos G. Hadjitheodosiou Founder, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Andreou Finance Director
Demitris P. Ioannou Executive Director
Antonios S. Loupis Executive Director
Elena V. Hadjitheodosiou Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SALAMIS TOURS (HOLDINGS) PUBLIC LIMITED0.53%79
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.-9.82%25 585
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.7.37%7 286
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA6.62%2 592
PAO SOVCOMFLOT5.18%2 393
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.1.72%2 355