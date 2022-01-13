Salamis Tours Public : Dispersion Report

CONCENTRATEDSTATEMENT FOR THE FREE FLOAT OF THE SHARE CAPITAL OF
SALAMIS TOURS (HOLDINGS) PUBLIC LTD
AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2021
Bodies of Administration -Management and
Total number
Percentage of
Trading Code/
of shares
the total
Trading Account
[(Article 137(3)]
number of
shares
1.
Chairman of the Board
-
2.
Members of the Board (Names)
2.1
MELINA PYRGOU
2.2
ELENA HADJITHEODOSIOU
29.315.025
80.25%
KYRIACOS KYRIACOU
2.4
ALKIVIADES GREGORIADES
2.5
GEORGE TSIELEPIS
3.
General Manager
4.
Financial Manager
5.
Head of Accounting Department
6.
Secretary
7.
Auditors (names of partners/ employees)
7.1
7.2
8.
Buy Back
8.1
8.2
9.
Employee Provident Funds
9.1
SALAMIS TOURS LTD PROVIDENT FUND
9.2
B.
Major Shareholders (over 5%)
B.1
TOTAL
29.335.025
80.31%
C.
Company Employees
--
|
FREE FLOAT TO THE PUBLIC
7.194.112
19.69%
TOTAL NUMBER OF LISTED SHARES
36.529.137
Position
NAME - SURNAME
SIGNATURE
DATE
Chairman
SYMEON MATSIS
signed
12/01/2022
Secretary
ALFO SECRETARIAL LTD
signed
12/01/2022
Salamis Tours Holdings Public Ltd. published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 10:40:09 UTC.