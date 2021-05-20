Salarius Pharmaceuticals : Presentations include full data from dose-escalation stage of Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating seclidemstat in Ewing sarcoma and preliminary data from ongoing AST trial (Form 8-K)

Presentations include full data from dose-escalation stage of Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating seclidemstat in Ewing sarcoma and preliminary data from ongoing AST trial





Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing potential new medicines for patients with pediatric cancers, solid tumors, and other cancers, announced today the publication by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) of three abstracts accepted for poster presentations during the ASCO 2021 Annual Meeting. ASCO 2021 will take place June 4-8, 2021 via a virtual platform.





Salarius submitted three abstracts disclosing clinical research involving its lead drug candidate, seclidemstat. Details on the presentations can be found below. Key findings include data showing that seclidemstat has a manageable safety profile with no significant hematological toxicities, which can be a limitation for other LSD1 inhibitors. In addition, seclidemstat showed proof-of-concept preliminary drug activity in relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma and other advanced cancer patients, including FET-rearranged sarcomas, at or below the recommended phase 2 dose (RP2D), which was established to be 900 mg BID.





'We are excited to have the opportunity to present clinical data regarding safety, dosing, and initial efficacy signals for seclidemstat during ASCO 2021,' said David Arthur, President and Chief Executive of Salarius Pharmaceuticals. 'For the first time, we will report full data and the recommended Phase 2 dose from the recently completed dose-escalation stage of our Phase 1/2 clinical trial in Ewing sarcoma. We will also discuss in more detail the preliminary drug activity data observed in FET-rearranged sarcoma patients from our Advanced Solid Tumor (AST) trial that supports our continued development of seclidemstat as single-agent therapy in select sarcomas.'





The full abstracts are available onASCO's 2021 Meeting Library. Details from the Salarius abstracts are as follows:





Abstract #11514: Phase 1 trial of seclidemstat (SP-2577) in patients with relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma

Session Type & Title: Poster Discussion Session, Sarcoma

Presenting Author: Damon R. Reed, M.D., H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute, Tampa, Florida.

Date & Time: June 4, 2021, 9 a.m. ET

Key Information & Findings: Seclidemstat has a manageable safety profile with proof-of-concept preliminary activity in heavily pretreated patients with relapsed or refractory Ewing sarcoma.

•900 mg BID established as the RP2D

•A patient dosed at 600 mg BID achieved a reduction in target lesions after 58 days (cycle 2) with further tumor shrinkage after 112 days (cycle 4) and 168 days (cycle 6) for a maximum 76% tumor shrinkage; Coincident new non-target lesion appearance at end of cycle 2

•Two additional patients dosed at 600 mg BID and 900 mg BID had overall stable disease







