Salarius Pharmaceuticals to Host Virtual Key Opinion Leader and Investor Event

Online Event Scheduled for Monday, June 21, 2021 at 2:00 p.m., ET



Event to Spotlight Seclidemstat and Feature Experts in the Fields of Epigenetics, Sarcomas, and Hematological Cancers

HOUSTON, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing potential new medicines for patients with pediatric cancers, solid tumors, and other cancers, today announced that it will host a virtual key opinion leader (KOL) and investor event focused on the scientific rationale and clinical development of seclidemstat, the Company’s lead drug candidate. Seclidemstat is a novel, oral, reversible inhibitor of lysine-specific histone demethylase 1 (LSD1), an enzyme that has been shown to play a key role in the development and progression of several cancers.

The online event will be held on Monday, June 21, 2021, beginning at 2:00 p.m., ET. Details on accessing the event can be found in the Investors section of Salarius’ website under Events and Presentations, http://investors.salariuspharma.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events.

The “Virtual KOL & Investor Event” will feature speakers from the Salarius management team and experts in the fields of epigenetics, sarcomas, and hematological cancers. Discussants and discussion topics include:

Salarius Corporate Update and Introductions : David J. Arthur , Chief Executive Officer, Salarius Pharmaceuticals

: , Chief Executive Officer, Salarius Pharmaceuticals Epigenetic Inhibitors for Cancer Treatment – Spotlight on LSD1 Inhibition: Johnathan R. Whetstine, Ph.D. , Director, Cancer Epigenetics Institute at Fox Chase Cancer Center

, Director, Cancer Epigenetics Institute at Fox Chase Cancer Center Treating Select Advanced Sarcomas with Seclidemstat: Sant P. Chawla, M.D. , Director, Sarcoma Oncology Center, and Adjunct Associate Professor, MD Anderson Cancer Center

, Director, Sarcoma Oncology Center, and Adjunct Associate Professor, MD Anderson Cancer Center LSD1 Inhibition for Hematological Malignancies: Kapil N. Bhalla, M.D., Professor, Department of Leukemia, Division of Cancer Medicine, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, and Nadeem Q. Mirza, M.D., M.P.H., Senior VP, Clinical Development, Salarius Pharmaceuticals

“With the recent clinical trial progress and data presentations at ASCO, now is an opportune time to explore the potential of seclidemstat as a possible treatment for a variety of sarcomas and hematological cancers,” stated David Arthur, Chief Executive Officer of Salarius Pharmaceuticals. “We are honored to have Drs. Whetstine, Chawla and Bhalla participate in our ‘Virtual KOL & Investor Event’ and look forward to their insight on these and other topics important to Salarius and the treatment of cancer.”

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cancer therapies for patients in need of new treatment options. Salarius’ lead candidate, seclidemstat, is being studied as a potential treatment for pediatric cancers, solid tumors and other cancers with limited treatment options. Seclidemstat is currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma and select additional sarcomas that share a similar biology to Ewing sarcoma, also referred to as Ewing-related or FET-rearranged sarcomas. Seclidemstat has received Fast Track Designation, Orphan Drug Designation and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for Ewing sarcoma from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Salarius is also developing seclidemstat for several cancers with high unmet medical need, with a second Phase 1/2 clinical study in advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius has received financial support from the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation to advance the Ewing sarcoma clinical program and was also a recipient of a Product Development Award from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT). For more information, please visit salariuspharma.com or follow Salarius on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as “anticipate,” “potential,” “progress,” “design,” “estimate,” “continue,” “will,” “aim,” “can,” “believe,” “plan,” “allow,” “expect,” “intend,” “goal,” “provide,” “able to,” “position,” “project,” “developing,” and similar terms or expressions or the negative thereof. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the following: the company’s growth strategy; the value of seclidemstat as a potential treatment for Ewing sarcoma, Ewing-related sarcomas and other cancers; the status and anticipated progress and milestones of the company’s clinical trials in Advanced Solid Tumors and Ewing sarcoma; the expansion of the company’s clinical trials to include Ewing-related sarcomas; the company’s belief as to being well-capitalized through the completion of its clinical trials for seclidemstat and beyond; Salarius’ goal to maximize the potential of seclidemstat; and Salarius developing seclidemstat for several cancers with high unmet medical need. Salarius may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or objectives disclosed in the forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the sufficiency of the company’s capital resources; the ability of, and need for, the company to raise additional capital to meet the company’s business operational needs and to achieve its business objectives and strategy; the company’s ability to project future capital needs and cash utilization and timing and accuracy thereof; the ability of the company to access the remaining funding available under the CPRIT grant; future clinical trial results and impact of results on the company; that the results of studies and clinical trials may not be predictive of future clinical trial results; the sufficiency of Salarius’ intellectual property protection; risks related to the drug development and the regulatory approval process; the competitive landscape and other industry-related risks; market conditions and regulatory or contractual restrictions which may impact the ability of Salarius to raise additional capital; the possibility of unexpected expenses or other uses of Salarius’ cash resources; risks related to the COVID-19 outbreak; and other risks described in Salarius’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those discussed in the company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and in the company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. Salarius disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Contact

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

Maureen McEnroe, CFA

(212) 375-2664

mmcenroe@tiberend.com

Johanna Bennett (media relations)

(212) 375-2686

jbennett@tiberend.com