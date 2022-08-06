Salasar Techno Engineering : Credit Rating

This is to inform you that M/s Infomerics Valuation and Rating Pvt Ltd. have been assigned credit ratings for Bank Loan Facilities of Rs. 584.57 Crore of Salasar Techno Engineering Limited. The rating have been assigned "IVR A/Stable" for Long Term Borrowing and "IVR A1" for Short Term Borrowing.
This credit rating has considered factors such as experience of promoters with comfortable debt protection metrics, renowned customers and healthy order book position of the Company.
Kindly take the same on record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Salasar Techno Engineering Limited
RAHUL RASTOGi
Digitally signed by RAHUL RASTOGi Date: 2022.08.06 13:03:29 +05'30'
Rahul Rastogi
Company Secretary
CIN No. - L23201DL2001PLC174076
Unit 1- Khasra 265, 281-283,Parsaun-Dasna, Jindal Nagar, Distt. Hapur-201313
Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2022 08:23:08 UTC.