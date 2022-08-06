Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Salasar Techno Engineering Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    540642   INE170V01027

SALASAR TECHNO ENGINEERING LIMITED

(540642)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-04
27.45 INR   -3.85%
04:24aSALASAR TECHNO ENGINEERING : Credit Rating
PU
06/22Salasar Techno Engineering Board Approves Fund Raising
CI
06/22Salasar Techno Engineering Gets Board Approval to Raise Up to $25.6 Million Via Equity Offering
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Salasar Techno Engineering : Credit Rating

08/06/2022 | 04:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Salasar Techno Engineering Limited

Dated: 06th August 2022

To,

The Manager - Listing

The Secretary

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Corporate Relationship Dept.

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex

BSE Limited

Bandra East

P.J.Tower, Dalal Street,

Mumbai - 400051

Mumbai - 400001

Symbol - SALASAR

Scrip Code: 540642

SUB: Credit Rating by Infomerics

Dear Sir/ Madam,

This is to inform you that M/s Infomerics Valuation and Rating Pvt Ltd. have been assigned credit ratings for Bank Loan Facilities of Rs. 584.57 Crore of Salasar Techno Engineering Limited. The rating have been assigned "IVR A/Stable" for Long Term Borrowing and "IVR A1" for Short Term Borrowing.

This credit rating has considered factors such as experience of promoters with comfortable debt protection metrics, renowned customers and healthy order book position of the Company.

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Salasar Techno Engineering Limited

RAHUL RASTOGi

Digitally signed by RAHUL RASTOGi Date: 2022.08.06 13:03:29 +05'30'

Rahul Rastogi

Company Secretary

CIN No. - L23201DL2001PLC174076

Unit 1- Khasra 265, 281-283,Parsaun-Dasna, Jindal Nagar, Distt. Hapur-201313

+91

8938802180, 7351991000

Unit 2- Khasra 1184, 1185, Khera, Pilkhuwa, Tehsil Dhaulana, Distt. Hapur-245304

+91

120 6546670

Fax: +91 11 45823834

Unit 3- Khasra 686/6, Khera, Pilkhuwa, Tehsil Dhaulana, Distt. Hapur-245304

Office- KL-46, Kavi Nagar, Ghaziabad-201002

Regd. Office- E-20, South Extension 1, New Delhi-110049

towers@salasartechno.com

marketing@salasartechno.com

www.salasartechno.com

Disclaimer

Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2022 08:23:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SALASAR TECHNO ENGINEERING LIMITED
04:24aSALASAR TECHNO ENGINEERING : Credit Rating
PU
06/22Salasar Techno Engineering Board Approves Fund Raising
CI
06/22Salasar Techno Engineering Gets Board Approval to Raise Up to $25.6 Million Via Equity ..
MT
06/02TRANSCRIPT : Salasar Techno Engineering Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Jun 02, 2022
CI
06/01Salasar Techno Engineering's Consolidated Profit Slides in Fiscal Q4
MT
05/30Salasar Techno Engineering Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Mar..
CI
05/30Salasar Techno Engineering Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ende..
CI
05/30Salasar Techno Engineering Limited Recommends Final Dividend
CI
02/16TRANSCRIPT : Salasar Techno Engineering Limited, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 16, 2022
CI
02/11Salasar Techno Engineering Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and N..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 966 M 75,1 M 75,1 M
Net income 2021 296 M 3,73 M 3,73 M
Net Debt 2021 1 877 M 23,6 M 23,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,5x
Yield 2021 0,27%
Capitalization 7 843 M 98,8 M 98,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,51x
EV / Sales 2021 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 1 542
Free-Float 2,34%
Chart SALASAR TECHNO ENGINEERING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Salasar Techno Engineering Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shasahnk Agarwal Joint Managing Director & Executive Director
Alok Kumar Chairman & Joint Managing Director
Pramod Kumar Kala Chief Financial Officer
Rahul Rastogi Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sanjay Chandak Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SALASAR TECHNO ENGINEERING LIMITED14.61%99
JSW STEEL LIMITED1.72%20 173
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-26.40%17 356
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION-19.94%14 529
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.-5.13%14 503
AVIC HEAVY MACHINERY CO., LTD.-10.35%7 039