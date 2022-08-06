Salasar Techno Engineering : Credit Rating

Salasar Techno Engineering Limited Dated: 06th August 2022 To, The Manager - Listing The Secretary National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Corporate Relationship Dept. Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex BSE Limited Bandra East P.J.Tower, Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400051 Mumbai - 400001 Symbol - SALASAR Scrip Code: 540642

SUB: Credit Rating by Infomerics

Dear Sir/ Madam,

This is to inform you that M/s Infomerics Valuation and Rating Pvt Ltd. have been assigned credit ratings for Bank Loan Facilities of Rs. 584.57 Crore of Salasar Techno Engineering Limited. The rating have been assigned "IVR A/Stable" for Long Term Borrowing and "IVR A1" for Short Term Borrowing.

This credit rating has considered factors such as experience of promoters with comfortable debt protection metrics, renowned customers and healthy order book position of the Company.

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Salasar Techno Engineering Limited