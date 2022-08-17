Salasar Techno Engineering : Outcome of committee meeting

Salasar Techno Engineering Limited

August17, 2022

Listing Compliance Department Listing Compliance Department National Stock Exchange of India Limited BSE Limited Exchange Plaza, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Phirozee Jeejeebhoy Towers, Bandra (E), Mumbai 400051 Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai - 400001 NSE Symbol: SALASAR Scrip Code: 540642

Sub: Qualified institutions placement for issue of 30 Million equity shares of face value of ₹ 1 (the "Equity Share(s)") each at a price of [●] aggrega ng [●]upto an amount not exceeding Rs. 1000 Millions by Salasar Techno Engineering Limited (the "Company") under the provisions of Chapter VI of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended (the "SEBI ICDR Regulations"), and Sections 42 and 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 (including the rules made thereunder), as amended (the "Issue"/"QIB Issue")

Dear Sir / Madam,

We wish to inform that that pursuant to the approval of the board of directors of the Company (the "Board"), at its meeting held on June 22, 2022, and the shareholders resolution passed on July 27, 2022 through postal ballot for QIBs Issue amounting upto ₹1000 Million and in principal approval(s) received from both the Stock Exchanges, namely BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited for QIBs Issue amounting upto ₹1000 Million dated August 10, 2022, the Fund Raising Committee of the Board (the "Committee"), at its meeting held today i.e. August 17, 2022 which commenced at 20:30 P.M. and concluded at 21:30 P.M., has inter alia:

Approved issue of 30 millions of Equity shares in the present tranche of the QIBs Issue ; Approved and adopted the preliminary placement document dated August 17, 2022, together with the application form in connection with the Issue; Authorized the opening of the Issue today, i.e. August 17, 2022; and Approved the floor price for the Issue, being ₹ 28.59 per Equity Share ("Floor Price"), based on the pricing formula as prescribed under the SEBI ICDR Regulations.

The 'Relevant Date' for the purpose of the Issue, in terms of Regulation 171(b)(i) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, is August 17, 2022, and the Floor Price in respect of the Issue has been determined according to the same, based on the pricing formula as prescribed under Regulation 176(1) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations.

