  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Salasar Techno Engineering Limited
  News
  Summary
    540642   INE170V01027

SALASAR TECHNO ENGINEERING LIMITED

(540642)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-16
29.40 INR   -0.68%
05:54pSALASAR TECHNO ENGINEERING : Outcome of committee meeting
PU
08/10TRANSCRIPT : Salasar Techno Engineering Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 10, 2022
CI
08/09Salasar Techno Engineering Limited Recommends Dividend for the Financial Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Salasar Techno Engineering : Outcome of committee meeting

08/17/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
Salasar Techno Engineering Limited

August17, 2022

Listing Compliance Department

Listing Compliance Department

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza, Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Phirozee Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Bandra (E), Mumbai 400051

Dalal Street, Fort,

Mumbai - 400001

NSE Symbol: SALASAR

Scrip Code: 540642

Sub: Qualified institutions placement for issue of 30 Million equity shares of face value of ₹ 1 (the "Equity Share(s)") each at a price of [●] aggrega ng [●]upto an amount not exceeding Rs. 1000 Millions by Salasar Techno Engineering Limited (the "Company") under the provisions of Chapter VI of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended (the "SEBI ICDR Regulations"), and Sections 42 and 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 (including the rules made thereunder), as amended (the "Issue"/"QIB Issue")

Dear Sir / Madam,

We wish to inform that that pursuant to the approval of the board of directors of the Company (the "Board"), at its meeting held on June 22, 2022, and the shareholders resolution passed on July 27, 2022 through postal ballot for QIBs Issue amounting upto ₹1000 Million and in principal approval(s) received from both the Stock Exchanges, namely BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited for QIBs Issue amounting upto ₹1000 Million dated August 10, 2022, the Fund Raising Committee of the Board (the "Committee"), at its meeting held today i.e. August 17, 2022 which commenced at 20:30 P.M. and concluded at 21:30 P.M., has inter alia:

  1. Approved issue of 30 millions of Equity shares in the present tranche of the QIBs Issue ;
  2. Approved and adopted the preliminary placement document dated August 17, 2022, together with the application form in connection with the Issue;
  3. Authorized the opening of the Issue today, i.e. August 17, 2022; and
  4. Approved the floor price for the Issue, being ₹ 28.59 per Equity Share ("Floor Price"), based on the pricing formula as prescribed under the SEBI ICDR Regulations.

The 'Relevant Date' for the purpose of the Issue, in terms of Regulation 171(b)(i) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, is August 17, 2022, and the Floor Price in respect of the Issue has been determined according to the same, based on the pricing formula as prescribed under Regulation 176(1) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations.

CIN No. - L23201DL2001PLC174076

Unit 1- Khasra 265, 281-283,Parsaun-Dasna, Jindal Nagar, Distt. Hapur-201313

+91

8938802180, 7351991000

Unit 2- Khasra 1184, 1185, Khera, Pilkhuwa, Tehsil Dhaulana, Distt. Hapur-245304

+91

120 6546670

Fax: +91 11 45823834

Unit 3- Khasra 686/6, Khera, Pilkhuwa, Tehsil Dhaulana, Distt. Hapur-245304

Office- KL-46, Kavi Nagar, Ghaziabad-201002

Regd. Office- E-20, South Extension 1, New Delhi-110049

towers@salasartechno.com

marketing@salasartechno.com

www.salasartechno.com

Salasar Techno Engineering Limited

The Issue price will be determined by the Company in consultation with the book running lead manager appointed for the Issue. Further, pursuant to Regulation 176(1) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations and in accordance with the approval of the Shareholders accorded through a special resolution passed on July 27, 2022, through Postal Ballot, the Company may at its discretion offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price for the Issue.

We also wish to inform you that a meeting of the Committee shall be held on or after August 20, 2022, inter alia, to consider and approve the Issue price, including a discount if any thereto, as permitted May SEBI ICDR Regulations and pursuant to the approval of the shareholders of our Company, as stated above, for the Equity Shares to be allotted to qualified institutional buyers, pursuant to the Issue.

We request you to kindly take this on records, and the same be treated as compliance under Regulation 29(1) and 30 and other applicable regulations of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended

Thanking You,

Yours Faithfully,

for Salasar Techno Engineering Limited

Rahul Rastogi

Company Secretary

