    SRL   CA7940071045

SALAZAR RESOURCES LIMITED

(SRL)
Live Investor Briefing

05/20/2021 | 11:50am EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2021) - SALAZAR RESOURCES LIMITED (TSXV: SRL) (OTCQB: SRLZF) (FSE: CCG.F) ("Salazar" or the "Company") wishes to advise shareholders of an upcoming webinar on Tuesday 25 May 2021. Executive Vice-President, Merlin Marr-Johnson will be presenting and investors will have the opportunity to ask questions in a live Q&A.

Please follow this link to register your interest: http://ow.ly/CBMq50EyvoS

Start time:
5:30pm AEST (UTC+10)
8:30am BST (UTC+1)

Date:
Tuesday, May 25, 2021

For further information, please contact:

Merlin Marr-Johnson
Executive Vice President
merlin@salazarresources.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/84677


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -1,00 M -0,83 M -0,83 M
Net cash 2020 1,35 M 1,12 M 1,12 M
P/E ratio 2020 -47,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 53,2 M 44,0 M 44,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 66,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Fredy Enrique Salazar President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pablo Acosta Chief Financial Officer & Director
Nick DeMare Independent Director & Assistant Secretary
Etienne E. V. Walter Independent Director
Merlin Alexander Marr-Johnson Secretary, Director & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SALAZAR RESOURCES LIMITED-2.67%44
BHP GROUP19.07%175 298
RIO TINTO PLC10.40%142 212
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC30.09%55 316
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.20.71%38 493
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)43.70%19 031