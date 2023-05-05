Salazar Resources : 2022 ESTMA Report
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report
Reporting Entity Name
Salazar Resources Limited
Reporting Year
From
1/1/2022
To:
12/31/2022
Date submitted
5/8/2023
Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number
E258600
Original Submission
Amended Report
Other Subsidiaries Included
(optional field)
Not Consolidated
Not Substituted
Attestation by Reporting Entity
In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.
Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity
Nick DeMare
Date
5/8/2023
Position Title
Director
Reporting Entities May Insert Their Brand/Logo here
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report
Reporting Year
From:
1/1/2022
To:
12/31/2022
Reporting Entity Name
Salazar Resources Limited
Currency of the Report
CAD
Reporting Entity ESTMA
E258600
Identification Number
Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if
necessary)
Payments by Payee
Departments, Agency, etc…
Infrastructure
Total Amount paid to
Country
Payee Name
1
within Payee that Received
Taxes
Royalties
Fees
Production Entitlements
Bonuses
Dividends
Notes
34
Improvement Payments
Payee
Payments
2
Ecuador
Government of Ecuador
Ministry of Energy and Non-
414,037
414,037 Mining concession fees
Renewable Natural Resources
Ecuador
Las Naves Canton
Municipal
32,545
32,545 Municipal fees
ALL PAYMENTS ARE REPORTED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS (THE REPORTING CURRENCY OF THE REPORTING ENTITY) AND CONVERTED USING THE AVERAGE EXCHANGE RATE USED FOR UNITED STATES DOLLAR TO CANADIAN DOLLAR OF 1.3017
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report
Reporting Year
From:
1/1/2022
To:
12/31/2022
Reporting Entity Name
Salazar Resources Limited
Currency of the Report
CAD
Reporting Entity ESTMA
E258600
Identification Number
Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if
necessary)
Payments by Project
Country
Project Name
1
Taxes
Royalties
Fees
Production Entitlements
Bonuses
Dividends
Infrastructure
Total Amount paid by
Notes
23
Improvement Payments
Project
Ecuador
Curipamba
295,043
295,043
Ecuador
Osos
40,247
40,247
Ecuador
Pijili
44,983
44,983
Ecuador
Santiago
26,001
26,001
Ecuador
Regional
24,195
24,195
Ecuador
El Potro
16,113
16,113
ALL PAYMENTS ARE REPORTED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS (THE REPORTING CURRENCY OF THE REPORTING ENTITY) AND CONVERTED USING THE AVERAGE EXCHANGE RATE USED FOR UNITED STATES DOLLAR TO CANADIAN DOLLAR OF 1.3017
Disclaimer
Salazar Resources Limited published this content on 06 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2023 00:10:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about SALAZAR RESOURCES LIMITED
Sales 2022
-
-
-
Net income 2022
-3,90 M
-2,91 M
-2,91 M
Net cash 2022
2,17 M
1,61 M
1,61 M
P/E ratio 2022
-4,97x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
16,8 M
12,5 M
12,5 M
EV / Sales 2021
-
EV / Sales 2022
-
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
64,0%
Chart SALAZAR RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.