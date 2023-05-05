Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Salazar Resources Limited
  News
  Summary
    SRL   CA7940071045

SALAZAR RESOURCES LIMITED

(SRL)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  02:05:31 2023-05-05 pm EDT
0.0800 CAD    0.00%
05/05Salazar Resources : 2022 ESTMA Report
PU
05/01Salazar Resources Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/20Adventus Mining Corporation and Salazar Resources Limited Announce Additional El Domo Under Ground Deposit Drilling Results Including 14 Metres of 4.44% Copper Equivalent
CI
Summary

Salazar Resources : 2022 ESTMA Report

05/05/2023 | 08:11pm EDT
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Entity Name

Salazar Resources Limited

Reporting Year

From

1/1/2022

To:

12/31/2022

Date submitted

5/8/2023

Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number

E258600

Original Submission

Amended Report

Other Subsidiaries Included

(optional field)

Not Consolidated

Not Substituted

Attestation by Reporting Entity

In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.

Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity

Nick DeMare

Date

5/8/2023

Position Title

Director

Reporting Entities May Insert Their Brand/Logo here

Payments by Payee

Departments, Agency, etc…

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid to

Country

Payee Name1

within Payee that Received

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Notes34

Improvement Payments

Payee

Payments2

Ecuador

Government of Ecuador

Ministry of Energy and Non-

414,037

414,037 Mining concession fees

Renewable Natural Resources

Ecuador

Las Naves Canton

Municipal

32,545

32,545 Municipal fees

Additional Notes:

ALL PAYMENTS ARE REPORTED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS (THE REPORTING CURRENCY OF THE REPORTING ENTITY) AND CONVERTED USING THE AVERAGE EXCHANGE RATE USED FOR UNITED STATES DOLLAR TO CANADIAN DOLLAR OF 1.3017

Payments by Project

Country

Project Name1

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid by

Notes23

Improvement Payments

Project

Ecuador

Curipamba

295,043

295,043

Ecuador

Osos

40,247

40,247

Ecuador

Pijili

44,983

44,983

Ecuador

Santiago

26,001

26,001

Ecuador

Regional

24,195

24,195

Ecuador

El Potro

16,113

16,113

Additional Notes3:

ALL PAYMENTS ARE REPORTED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS (THE REPORTING CURRENCY OF THE REPORTING ENTITY) AND CONVERTED USING THE AVERAGE EXCHANGE RATE USED FOR UNITED STATES DOLLAR TO CANADIAN DOLLAR OF 1.3017

Disclaimer

Salazar Resources Limited published this content on 06 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2023 00:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -3,90 M -2,91 M -2,91 M
Net cash 2022 2,17 M 1,61 M 1,61 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,97x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 16,8 M 12,5 M 12,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 64,0%
Chart SALAZAR RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Salazar Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Fredy Enrique Salazar President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pablo Acosta Chief Financial Officer & Director
Nick DeMare Independent Director
Etienne E. V. Walter Independent Director
Mary Gilzean Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SALAZAR RESOURCES LIMITED-36.00%12
BHP GROUP LIMITED-3.64%148 466
RIO TINTO PLC-13.90%103 720
GLENCORE PLC-19.61%68 130
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)5.10%44 629
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.26.53%37 949
