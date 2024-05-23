Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Entity Name

Salazar Resources Limited

Reporting Year

From

01/01/2023

To:

12/31/2023

Date submitted

05/23/2024

Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number

E258600

Original Submission

Amended Report

Other Subsidiaries Included

(optional field)

Not Consolidated

Not Substituted

Attestation by Reporting Entity

In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.

Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity

Nick DeMare

Date

05/23/2024

Position Title

Director

Reporting Year

From:

01/01/2023

To:

12/31/2023

Reporting Entity Name

Salazar Resources Limited

Currency of the Report

CAD

Reporting Entity ESTMA

E258600

Identification Number

Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if

necessary)

Payments by Payee

Departments, Agency, etc…

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid to

Country

Payee Name1

within Payee that Received

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Notes34

Payments2

Improvement Payments

Payee

Ecuador

Government of Ecuador

Ministry of Energy and Non-

114,687

114,687 Mining concession fees

Renewable Natural Resources

Additional Notes:

ALL PAYMENTS ARE REPORTED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS (THE REPORTING CURRENCY OF THE REPORTING ENTITY) AND CONVERTED USING THE ANNUAL AVERAGE EXCHANGE RATE FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 USED FOR USD TO CANADIAN DOLLAR OF 1.3494

Reporting Year

From:

01/01/2023

To:

12/31/2023

CAD

Reporting Entity Name

Salazar Resources Limited

Currency of the Report

Reporting Entity ESTMA

E258600

Identification Number

Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if

necessary)

Payments by Project

Country

Project Name1

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid by

Notes23

Improvement Payments

Project

Ecuador

Bettys

39,622

39,622

Ecuador

Ruminahui

4,554

4,554

Ecuador

Osos

2,781

2,781

Ecuador

El Potro

14,270

14,270

Ecuador

Los Santos

26,902

26,902

Ecuador

Bonanza

23,060

23,060

Ecuador

Macara

3,498

3,498

Additional Notes3:

ALL PAYMENTS ARE REPORTED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS (THE REPORTING CURRENCY OF THE REPORTING ENTITY) AND CONVERTED USING THE ANNUAL AVERAGE EXCHANGE RATE FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 USED FOR USD TO CANADIAN DOLLAR OF 1.349

