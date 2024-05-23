Salazar Resources Limited is a junior mineral exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties located in Latin America. Its mineral properties are situated in Ecuador. Its projects include Curipamba Project, Pijili Project and Santiago Project. It holds interests in the various projects in Ecuador, such as Macara Project; Ruminahui Project; Los Osos Concession; El Potro Concession, and Los Santos. It holds 100% interest in the Curipamba Project, consisting of seven concessions located in the provinces of Bolivar and Los Rios, Ecuador. Its Pijili Project is situated in the province of Azuay, Ecuador. The Company owns 100% interest in the Santiago Property situated in the province of Loja, Ecuador. The Company owns a 100% interest in two concessions (the Ruminahui Project) located in the province of Pichincha, Ecuador. The Ruminahui Project covers around 2,910 hectares and is located around 100 kilometers (km) northwest of Quito.

Sector Diversified Mining