In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.
Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity
Nick DeMare
Date
05/23/2024
Position Title
Director
ALL PAYMENTS ARE REPORTED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS (THE REPORTING CURRENCY OF THE REPORTING ENTITY) AND CONVERTED USING THE ANNUAL AVERAGE EXCHANGE RATE FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 USED FOR USD TO CANADIAN DOLLAR OF 1.3494
Salazar Resources Limited is a junior mineral exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties located in Latin America. Its mineral properties are situated in Ecuador. Its projects include Curipamba Project, Pijili Project and Santiago Project. It holds interests in the various projects in Ecuador, such as Macara Project; Ruminahui Project; Los Osos Concession; El Potro Concession, and Los Santos. It holds 100% interest in the Curipamba Project, consisting of seven concessions located in the provinces of Bolivar and Los Rios, Ecuador. Its Pijili Project is situated in the province of Azuay, Ecuador. The Company owns 100% interest in the Santiago Property situated in the province of Loja, Ecuador. The Company owns a 100% interest in two concessions (the Ruminahui Project) located in the province of Pichincha, Ecuador. The Ruminahui Project covers around 2,910 hectares and is located around 100 kilometers (km) northwest of Quito.