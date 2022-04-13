Salazar Resources : Corporate Presentation - March 2022

EL DOMO ON TRACK FOR PRODUCTION IN 2024

Certain of the information and statements contained in this presentation constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as: "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Forward-looking information in this presentation includes, without limitation, statements regarding the Curipamba project and Salazar's other exploration projects; the anticipated timing for completion of future milestones, such as the completion of exploration programs, the obtaining of environmental and other permits to enable exploration, and the anticipated commencement of construction and production; the expectation that Adventus Mining will meet its ongoing commitments at Curipamba and that the Company will continue to receive advanced payments and management fees in connection therewith; regulatory processes and permitting; estimates of copper or other minerals grades; information from the technical report entitled "Technical Report, Feasibility Study, Curipamba El Domo Project, Central Ecuador" dated December 10, 2021 with an effective date of October 26, 2021 (the "Technical Report"); and other statements that are not historical facts. Information concerning mineral resource estimates and the preliminary economic analysis contained in the Technical Report are forward-looking information in that they reflect a prediction of the mineralization that would be encountered, and the results of mining it, if a mineral deposit were developed and mined. Although the Company believes that such forward-looking information as set out in this presentation are reasonable, it can give no assurance that any expectations and estimates contained in the forward-looking information will prove to be correct. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the state of the financial markets for the Company's equity securities; the state of the market for copper or other minerals that may be produced generally; significant increases in cost of any of the machinery, equipment or supplies required to develop and operate a mine; a significant change in the availability or cost of the labour force required to operate a mine; a significant increase in the cost of transportation for the Company's products; variations in the nature, quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located; the Company's ability to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for its activities; the Company's ability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies; the evolving legal and political policies of Ecuador; industrial or environmental accidents; availability and cost of insurance; currency fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties associated with the exploration and development of mineral properties. The reader is referred to the Company's public filings for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects which may be accessed through the Company's profile on SEDAR atwww.sedar.com. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

SCIENTIFIC AND TECHNICAL MINING DISCLOSURE

The following independent qualified persons ("IQPs") co-authored the Technical Report. These IQPs have approved the information that pertains to the sections of the Technical Report that they are responsible for:

Philip de Weerdt, P. Eng, PMP, MBA, DRA Global Limited; Dorota El Rassi, M.Sc., P.Eng., SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd; Daniel M. Gagnon, P. Eng., DRA Global Limited; Claude Bisaillon, P. Eng., DRA Global Limited; Volodymyr Liskovych, PhD, P.Eng., DRA Global Limited; Ken Embree, P.Eng., Knight Piésold Ltd. (Canada); Brett Stephens, RPEQ, P.Eng, P.E., Klohn Crippen Berger; Shannon Shaw, B. Sc., M.Sc., P.Geo (BC, NWT), pHase Geochemistry Inc.; André-François Gravel, P. Eng., PMP, DRA Global Limited

Each of the individuals above are independent qualified persons for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101. All scientific and technical information in respect of El Domo and or the Feasibility Study is based on information prepared by or under the supervision of those individuals. The Mineral Resource estimate in this presentation has been classified in accordance with CIM Definition Standards - For Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (May 14, 2014).

Kieran Downes, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and a consulting geologist for Salazar, is responsible for other scientific and technical disclosure contained in this presentation.

Notes on Mineral Resources and Metal Price Assumptions:

1. CIM (2014) definitions were followed for Mineral Resources.

2. Mineral Resources are reported above an NSR cut-off value of US$29/t for potential open pit Mineral Resources and the underground portion of the 2021 Mineral

Resources are reported with mining shapes which were generated using an NSR cut-off value of US$105/t NSR.

3. The NSR value is based on estimated metallurgical recoveries, assumed metal prices, and smelter terms, which include payable factors treatment charges, penalties, and refining charges.

4. Mineral Resources are estimated using the metal price assumptions: US$4.00/lb Cu, US$1.05/lb Pb, US$1.30/lb Zn, US$1,800/oz Au, and US$24/oz Ag.

5. Metallurgical recovery assumptions were based on three mineral types defined by the metal ratio Cu/(Pb+Zn):

a. Zinc Mineral (Cu/(Pb+Zn) <0.33): 86% Cu, 90% Pb, 97% Zn, 68% Au, and 78% Ag; b. Mixed Cu/Zn Mineral (0.33≤ Cu/(Pb+Zn) ≤3.0): 86% Cu, 82% Pb, 95% Zn, 55% Au, and 67% Ag; c. Copper Mineral (Cu/(Pb+Zn) >3.0): 80% Cu, 37% Pb, 36% Zn, 14% Au, and 29% Ag;

6. NSR factors were also based on the metal ratio Cu/(Pb+Zn):

a. Zinc Mineral (Cu/(Pb+Zn) <0.33): 53.41 US$/% Cu, 7.99 US$/% Pb, 13.47 US$/% Zn, 30.91 US$/g Au, and 0.39 US$/g Ag, b. Mixed Cu/Zn Mineral (0.33≤ Cu/(Pb+Zn) ≤3.0): 58.99 US$/% Cu, 7.05 US$/% Pb ,13.41 US$/% Zn, 25.12 US$/g Au, and 0.34 US$/g Ag; c. Copper Mineral (Cu/(Pb+Zn) >3.0): 57.83 US$/% Cu, 6.84 US$/g Au, and 0.19 US$/g Ag.

7. Bulk density interpolated on a block per block basis using assayed value, the correlation between measured density values and iron content, and base metal grade.

8. Mineral Resources are inclusive of Mineral Reserves.

9. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

10. The underground portion of the Mineral Resources are reported within underground reporting shapes and include low grade blocks falling within the shapes.

45% OF PRIMARY COPPER SUPPLY* IS FROM CHILE AND PERU

ECUADOR IS THE NEW FRONTIER FOR SPECTACULAR DEPOSIT DISCOVERIES

NASCENT ECUADORIAN MINING INDUSTRY:

FRUTA DEL NORTE (340,000 ozpa Au), MIRADOR (100,000 tpa Cu) STARTED IN 2019

EL DOMO (23,000 tpa Cu Eq.) ON TRACK FOR FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2024

Ecuador represents a world-class search space globally for copper……….. It has the potential to be right at the centre of the global megatrends of decarbonisation, electrification, renewable energy, and the production of copper that these activities needs.

Keenan Jennings, VP Metals Exploration, BHP

A UNIQUE ECUADORIAN COMPANY 2022 - MULTIPLE CATALYSTS ACROSS PORTFOLIO

100% SALAZAR RESOURCES

CARRIED INTERESTS