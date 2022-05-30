Salazar Resources : MDA for 3 months ended March 31 2022

SALAZAR RESOURCES LIMITED

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022

This discussion and analysis of financial position and results of operation is prepared as at May 30, 2022 and should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022 of Salazar Resources Limited (the "Company" or "Salazar"). The following disclosure and associated financial statements are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Except as otherwise disclosed, all dollar figures included therein and in the following management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") are quoted in Canadian dollars.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this MD&A may constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "Forward-Looking Statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are Forward- Looking Statements. Forward-Looking Statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may," "will," "can," "should," "could," or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Forward-Looking Statements are based upon the opinions and expectations of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. Forward-Looking Statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the Forward-Looking Statements including, among other things, the Company has yet to generate a profit from its activities; there can be no guarantee that the estimates of quantities or qualities of minerals disclosed in Salazar's public record will be economically recoverable; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; successful completion of planned drill program; competition with other companies within the mining industry; the success of the Company is largely dependent upon the performance of its directors and officers and Salazar's ability to attract and train key personnel; changes in world metal markets and equity markets beyond Salazar's control; mineral reserves are, in the large part, estimates and no assurance can be given that the anticipated tonnages and grades will be achieved or that the indicated level of recovery will be realized; production rates and capital and other costs may vary significantly from estimates; unexpected geological conditions; delays in obtaining or failure to obtain necessary permits and approvals from government authorities; community relations; all phases of a mining business present environmental and safety risks and hazards and are subject to environmental and safety regulation, and rehabilitation and restitution costs; and management of Salazar have experience in mineral exploration but may lack all or some of the necessary technical training and experience to successfully develop and operate a mine. Although Salazar believes that the expectations reflected in the Forward- Looking Statements, and the assumptions on which such Forward-Looking Statements are made, are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which the Forward-Looking Statements are based will occur. Forward-Looking Statements herein are made as at the date hereof, and unless otherwise required by law, Salazar does not intend, or assume any obligation, to update these Forward-Looking Statements.

Historical results of operations and trends that may be inferred from this MD&A may not necessarily indicate future results from operations. In particular, the current state of the global securities markets may cause significant reductions in the price of the Company's securities and render it difficult or impossible for the Company to raise the funds necessary to continue operations.

All of the Company's public disclosure filings, including its most recent management information circular, material change reports, press releases and other information, may be accessed via www.sedar.comand readers are urged to review these materials, including the technical reports filed with respect to the Company's mineral properties.

Company Overview

The Company's principal business activity is the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador. As of the date of this MD&A the Company considers itself to be an exploration stage company.