Salazar Resources : Corporate Presentation - Q2 2021

NEW PROJECTS PROVIDE OPTIONS EL DOMO UNDERPINS VALUE
Q2 2021
www.salazarresources.com
DISCLAIMER FOR
FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
Certain of the information and statements contained in this presentation constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as: "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Forward-looking information in this presentation includes, without limitation, statements regarding the Curipamba project and Salazar's other exploration projects; the anticipated timing for completion of future milestones, such as the completion of studies, optimization, EIA work and a feasibility study for the Curipamba project, the completion of exploration programs, the obtaining of permits, and the anticipated commencement of construction and production; the expectation that Adventus Mining will complete its earn-in at Curipamba and that the Company will continue to receive advanced payments and management fees in connection therewith; regulatory processes and permitting; estimates of copper or other minerals grades; information from the technical report entitled "Technical Report on the Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Curipamba Project - El Domo Deposit, Central Ecuador" dated June 14, 2019 with an effective date of May 2, 2019 (the "Technical Report"); and other statements that are not historical facts. Information concerning mineral resource estimates and the preliminary economic analysis contained in the Technical Report are forward-looking information in that they reflect a prediction of the mineralization that would be encountered, and the results of mining it, if a mineral deposit were developed and mined. Although the Company believes that such forward-looking information as set out in this presentation are reasonable, it can give no assurance that any expectations and estimates contained in the forward-looking information will prove to be correct. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the state of the financial markets for the Company's equity securities; the state of the market for copper or other minerals that may be produced generally; significant increases in cost of any of the machinery, equipment or supplies required to develop and operate a mine; a significant change in the availability or cost of the labour force required to operate a mine; a significant increase in the cost of transportation for the Company's products; variations in the nature, quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located; the Company's ability to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for its activities; the Company's ability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies; the evolving legal and political policies of Ecuador; industrial or environmental accidents; availability and cost of insurance; currency fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties associated with the exploration and development of mineral properties. The reader is referred to the Company's public filings for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects which may be accessed through the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.
SCIENTIFIC AND TECHNICAL MINING DISCLOSURE
The following independent qualified persons ("IQPs") co-authored the Technical Report. These IQPs have approved the information that pertains to the sections of the Technical Report that they are responsible for: Geology: David Ross, P.Geo., RPA
Metallurgy and Processing: Avakash Patel, P.Eng., RPA
Mineral Resource estimate: Dorota El Rassi, P.Eng., RPA
Mining: Hugo Miranda, P.Eng., RPA
Infrastructure and Economic Evaluation: Torben Jensen, P.Eng., RPA
Environmental & Community: Ken Embree, P.Eng., Knight Piésold
Each of the individuals above are independent qualified persons for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101. All scientific and technical information in respect of El Domo and or the PEA is based on information prepared by or under the supervision of those individuals. The Mineral Resource estimate in this presentation has been classified in accordance with CIM Definition Standards - For Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (May 14, 2014).
Kieran Downes, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and a consulting geologist for Salazar, is responsible for other scientific and technical disclosure contained in this presentation.
VALUE-BACKED BY THE CARRIED INTEREST IN EL DOMO
Exploration Upside From the 100% Owned Portfolio
PARTNERSHIP WITH ADVENTUS MINING - UNDERPINS VALUE
UNIQUE ECUADORIAN EXPERTISE AND 100% PORTFOLIO
SRL Fully Carried 25%
stake at El Domo,
Curipamba Project
Mid-2022construction on El Domo copper-gold (VMS) mine
8.9 Mt @ 5.5% copper eq* M&I Resource
Open pit, +10 year mine life
Feasibility Study by Q4 2021
~52% after-tax IRR at current metal prices
Globally competitive capital intensity
At current metal prices
2x 20% interests, carried to construction decision, at Pijili and Santiago
Both are large Cu-Au Porphyry targets
Pijili Phase 1 drilling complete (Mercy), MRC- 011 hit 19 m @ 0.99% Cu, 0.25 g/t Au, 0.03% Mo, 189.8 g/t Ag, and 0.23% Wo
Pijili mapping highlights porphyry potential at Carmen de Pijil, Rosa de Oro
Santiago, major porphyry target, drilling prep.
4X 100% held
New Project
Income to
concessions
Pipeline
Minimize Dilution
•
4x Phase 1 drilling
•
New licence
•
Advance Royalties
programs for 2021,
applications direct
from El Domo
~9,000 m in total
to government
(US$250,000)
•
High value, large
•
Local network,
•
Minimum
scale Cu-Au targets,
concession deal flow
management fees
with vital social
(US$350,000)
licence
•
Earnings from
•
Strong ESG and
subsidiary Andes
CSR engagement
Drill (~US$1 M)
STRATEGY TO CREATE SUSTAINABLE VALUE FOR ALL STAKEHOLDERS
Through De-risking Assets and Making New Discoveries
DE-RISK EL DOMO, AS IT ADVANCES TO PRODUCTION
CRYSTALLIZE WIDER ECUADOR OPPORTUNITY
Value Catalysts
Pro-rata share of NPV8*, US$288 M from PEA, >US$400 M at spot prices, significantly greater than current mkt cap
Reduce the current discount by:
•
Completion of Feasibility Study
Q4 2021
•
Award of Mining Permit
H1 2022
Adventus Mining arranging financing for the
constructionmid-2022
Exploration success in wider Curipamba licence area, adding new VMS bodies to resources
Leverage
Local Expertise
Remarkable track record of discovery success
Core focus on community liaison, and consensus
Unrivalled local network and geological knowledge
Define a New
Flagship Project
2021 Phase 1 drilling on 4 properties to identify a flagship project
A new discovery is the aim for this year
Farm-Out
Multiple Assets
Maintain discussions with farm-out partners to secure valuable carried interest in multiple projects
*discount rate used 8%
PORPHYRIES AND VMS DEPOSITS IN THE CURRENT PORTFOLIO
3 PORPHYRY TARGETS
1 VMS
100% OWNED
2 PORPHYRY TARGETS
1 VMS
FARMED OUT
7 PROJECT PORTFOLIO IN ECUADOR
