Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Salazar Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SRL   CA7940071045

SALAZAR RESOURCES LIMITED

(SRL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 04/27 02:42:58 pm
0.36 CAD   --.--%
09:28aSALAZAR RESOURCES  : Corporate Presentation - Q2 2021
PU
04/26SALAZAR RESOURCES  : Resignation of Director
AQ
04/23Salazar Resources Announces Resignation of Director
NE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Salazar Resources : Corporate Presentation - Q2 2021

04/28/2021 | 09:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WELL-FINANCED FOR EXPLORATION

NEW PROJECTS PROVIDE OPTIONS EL DOMO UNDERPINS VALUE

Q2 2021

www.salazarresources.com

DISCLAIMER FOR

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain of the information and statements contained in this presentation constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as: "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Forward-looking information in this presentation includes, without limitation, statements regarding the Curipamba project and Salazar's other exploration projects; the anticipated timing for completion of future milestones, such as the completion of studies, optimization, EIA work and a feasibility study for the Curipamba project, the completion of exploration programs, the obtaining of permits, and the anticipated commencement of construction and production; the expectation that Adventus Mining will complete its earn-in at Curipamba and that the Company will continue to receive advanced payments and management fees in connection therewith; regulatory processes and permitting; estimates of copper or other minerals grades; information from the technical report entitled "Technical Report on the Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Curipamba Project - El Domo Deposit, Central Ecuador" dated June 14, 2019 with an effective date of May 2, 2019 (the "Technical Report"); and other statements that are not historical facts. Information concerning mineral resource estimates and the preliminary economic analysis contained in the Technical Report are forward-looking information in that they reflect a prediction of the mineralization that would be encountered, and the results of mining it, if a mineral deposit were developed and mined. Although the Company believes that such forward-looking information as set out in this presentation are reasonable, it can give no assurance that any expectations and estimates contained in the forward-looking information will prove to be correct. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the state of the financial markets for the Company's equity securities; the state of the market for copper or other minerals that may be produced generally; significant increases in cost of any of the machinery, equipment or supplies required to develop and operate a mine; a significant change in the availability or cost of the labour force required to operate a mine; a significant increase in the cost of transportation for the Company's products; variations in the nature, quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located; the Company's ability to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for its activities; the Company's ability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies; the evolving legal and political policies of Ecuador; industrial or environmental accidents; availability and cost of insurance; currency fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties associated with the exploration and development of mineral properties. The reader is referred to the Company's public filings for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects which may be accessed through the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

SCIENTIFIC AND TECHNICAL MINING DISCLOSURE

The following independent qualified persons ("IQPs") co-authored the Technical Report. These IQPs have approved the information that pertains to the sections of the Technical Report that they are responsible for: Geology: David Ross, P.Geo., RPA

Metallurgy and Processing: Avakash Patel, P.Eng., RPA

Mineral Resource estimate: Dorota El Rassi, P.Eng., RPA

Mining: Hugo Miranda, P.Eng., RPA

Infrastructure and Economic Evaluation: Torben Jensen, P.Eng., RPA

Environmental & Community: Ken Embree, P.Eng., Knight Piésold

Each of the individuals above are independent qualified persons for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101. All scientific and technical information in respect of El Domo and or the PEA is based on information prepared by or under the supervision of those individuals. The Mineral Resource estimate in this presentation has been classified in accordance with CIM Definition Standards - For Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (May 14, 2014).

Kieran Downes, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and a consulting geologist for Salazar, is responsible for other scientific and technical disclosure contained in this presentation.

SALAZAR RESOURCES LTD | Q2 2021

Slide 2

VALUE-BACKED BY THE CARRIED INTEREST IN EL DOMO

Exploration Upside From the 100% Owned Portfolio

PARTNERSHIP WITH ADVENTUS MINING - UNDERPINS VALUE

UNIQUE ECUADORIAN EXPERTISE AND 100% PORTFOLIO

SRL Fully Carried 25%

stake at El Domo,

Curipamba Project

  • Mid-2022construction on El Domo copper-gold (VMS) mine
  • 8.9 Mt @ 5.5% copper eq* M&I Resource
  • Open pit, +10 year mine life
  • Feasibility Study by Q4 2021
  • ~52% after-tax IRR at current metal prices
  • Globally competitive capital intensity
    • At current metal prices

2x 20% interests, carried to construction decision, at Pijili and Santiago

  • Both are large Cu-Au Porphyry targets
  • Pijili Phase 1 drilling complete (Mercy), MRC- 011 hit 19 m @ 0.99% Cu, 0.25 g/t Au, 0.03% Mo, 189.8 g/t Ag, and 0.23% Wo
  • Pijili mapping highlights porphyry potential at Carmen de Pijil, Rosa de Oro
  • Santiago, major porphyry target, drilling prep.

4X 100% held

New Project

Income to

concessions

Pipeline

Minimize Dilution

4x Phase 1 drilling

New licence

Advance Royalties

programs for 2021,

applications direct

from El Domo

~9,000 m in total

to government

(US$250,000)

High value, large

Local network,

Minimum

scale Cu-Au targets,

concession deal flow

management fees

with vital social

(US$350,000)

licence

Earnings from

Strong ESG and

subsidiary Andes

CSR engagement

Drill (~US$1 M)

SALAZAR RESOURCES LTD | Q2 2021

Slide 3

STRATEGY TO CREATE SUSTAINABLE VALUE FOR ALL STAKEHOLDERS

Through De-risking Assets and Making New Discoveries

DE-RISK EL DOMO, AS IT ADVANCES TO PRODUCTION

CRYSTALLIZE WIDER ECUADOR OPPORTUNITY

Value Catalysts

Pro-rata share of NPV8*, US$288 M from PEA, >US$400 M at spot prices, significantly greater than current mkt cap

Reduce the current discount by:

Completion of Feasibility Study

Q4 2021

Award of Mining Permit

H1 2022

  • Adventus Mining arranging financing for the

constructionmid-2022

  • Exploration success in wider Curipamba licence area, adding new VMS bodies to resources

Leverage

Local Expertise

  • Remarkable track record of discovery success
  • Core focus on community liaison, and consensus
  • Unrivalled local network and geological knowledge

Define a New

Flagship Project

  • 2021 Phase 1 drilling on 4 properties to identify a flagship project
  • A new discovery is the aim for this year

Farm-Out

Multiple Assets

  • Maintain discussions with farm-out partners to secure valuable carried interest in multiple projects

*discount rate used 8%

SALAZAR RESOURCES LTD | Q2 2021

Slide 4

PORPHYRIES AND VMS DEPOSITS IN THE CURRENT PORTFOLIO

3 PORPHYRY TARGETS

1 VMS

100% OWNED

2 PORPHYRY TARGETS

1 VMS

FARMED OUT

7 PROJECT PORTFOLIO IN ECUADOR

SALAZAR RESOURCES LTD | Q2 2021

Slide 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Salazar Resources Limited published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 13:27:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SALAZAR RESOURCES LIMITED
09:28aSALAZAR RESOURCES  : Corporate Presentation - Q2 2021
PU
04/26SALAZAR RESOURCES  : Resignation of Director
AQ
04/23Salazar Resources Announces Resignation of Director
NE
04/23SALAZAR RESOURCES  : Resignation of Director
PU
04/20Adventus And Salazar Announce the Remaining Drill Hole Results from Pijili Pr..
MT
04/20SALAZAR RESOURCES  : IIROC Trading Resumption - SRL
AQ
04/20SALAZAR RESOURCES  : Adventus and Salazar Announce the Remaining Drill Hole Resu..
AQ
04/20SALAZAR RESOURCES  : IIROC Trading Halt - SRL
AQ
04/14Adventus and Salazar Detail Drilling Results at El Domo Deposit, Curipamba Pr..
MT
04/14SALAZAR RESOURCES  : Adventus and Salazar Announce Drilling Results at the El Do..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -1,32 M -1,07 M -1,07 M
Net cash 2019 4,08 M 3,29 M 3,29 M
P/E ratio 2019 -18,2x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 52,5 M 42,3 M 42,4 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 66,0%
Chart SALAZAR RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Salazar Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Fredy Enrique Salazar President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pablo Acosta Chief Financial Officer & Director
Etienne E. V. Walter Independent Director
Jennifer Wu Independent Director
Nick DeMare Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SALAZAR RESOURCES LIMITED-4.00%42
BHP GROUP14.02%175 698
RIO TINTO PLC12.52%142 470
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC30.73%54 659
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.19.71%39 236
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)40.74%18 706
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ