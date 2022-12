Dec 18 (Reuters) - Salcef Group SpA:

* ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ABOUT 70 MILLION EUROS, SUBJECT TO CONDITIONS TO BE DEFINED

* DEAL HAS BEEN ENTIRELY FUNDED WITH GROUP'S OWN RESOURCES

* WITHIN GROUP, CONTRIBUTION FROM FVCF WILL BE ACCOUNTED FOR IN TRACK & LIGHT CIVIL WORKS BUSINESS UNIT