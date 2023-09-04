(Alliance News) - Salcef Group Spa announced Monday that it purchased 19,980 of its own ordinary shares in the period between Aug. 28 and Sept. 1.

The shares were taken over at a weighted average price of about EUR24.41 for a total value of EUR487,762.21.

As a result of these purchases, as of Sept. 1 the company held 1.2 million treasury shares, or 1.9 percent of the share capital.

Salcef Group's stock on Monday closed in the green by 0.6 percent at EUR24.45 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

