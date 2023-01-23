Advanced search
    SCF   IT0005388266

SALCEF GROUP S.P.A.

(SCF)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:39:08 2023-01-23 am EST
18.96 EUR   -0.11%
02:02pSalcef Group goes ahead with share buybacks
AN
01/19Salcef S P A : Documento Finanziario
PU
01/17Salcef purchased its own shares for more than EUR500,000
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Salcef Group goes ahead with share buybacks

01/23/2023 | 02:02pm EST
(Alliance News) - Salcef Group Spa announced Monday that it bought back 18,901 of its own ordinary shares between Jan. 16 and Jan. 20.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR18.64 or so, for a total value of EUR353,324.63.

As of today, the company holds 607,848 treasury shares, representing 1.0 percent of its share capital.

Salcef Group's stock closed Monday down 0.1 percent at EUR18.96 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 522 M 565 M 565 M
Net income 2022 51,1 M 55,3 M 55,3 M
Net cash 2022 66,3 M 71,9 M 71,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,7x
Yield 2022 2,24%
Capitalization 1 174 M 1 276 M 1 272 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,12x
EV / Sales 2023 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 1 599
Free-Float 23,9%
Chart SALCEF GROUP S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Salcef Group S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALCEF GROUP S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 18,98 €
Average target price 23,79 €
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Valeriano Salciccia Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fabio de Masi Chief Financial Officer
Gilberto Salciccia Chairman
Bruno Pavesi Independent Director
Valeria Conti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SALCEF GROUP S.P.A.8.96%1 272
VINCI11.14%63 282
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED7.05%38 974
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED2.58%34 438
FERROVIAL, S.A.8.95%21 223
QUANTA SERVICES2.62%20 898