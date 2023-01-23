Salcef Group goes ahead with share buybacks

(Alliance News) - Salcef Group Spa announced Monday that it bought back 18,901 of its own ordinary shares between Jan. 16 and Jan. 20.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR18.64 or so, for a total value of EUR353,324.63.

As of today, the company holds 607,848 treasury shares, representing 1.0 percent of its share capital.

Salcef Group's stock closed Monday down 0.1 percent at EUR18.96 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

