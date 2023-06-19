Advanced search
    SCF   IT0005388266

SALCEF GROUP S.P.A.

(SCF)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-06-19 am EDT
22.80 EUR   -2.15%
12:58pSalcef Group has purchased its own shares for more than EUR700,000
AN
10:01aSalcef S P A : 2022 Integrated Report (edited version)
PU
06/12Salcef Group purchased approximately EUR680,000 of its own ordinary shares
AN
Salcef Group has purchased its own shares for more than EUR700,000

06/19/2023 | 12:58pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Salcef Group Spa announced Monday that it purchased 30,800 of its own shares during the period from June 12 to June 16, 2023.

The shares were purchased at an average price of about EUR23.085 for a total consideration of EUR711,028.87.

As of June 16, 2023, the company held 904,293 treasury shares, or 1.4 percent of the share capital.

Salcef Group closed Monday in the red by 2.2 percent at EUR22.80 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 705 M 770 M 770 M
Net income 2023 71,4 M 78,0 M 78,0 M
Net cash 2023 29,7 M 32,4 M 32,4 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,1x
Yield 2023 2,33%
Capitalization 1 435 M 1 568 M 1 568 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,99x
EV / Sales 2024 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 1 890
Free-Float 23,9%
Technical analysis trends SALCEF GROUP S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 23,30 €
Average target price 26,26 €
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Valeriano Salciccia Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fabio de Masi Chief Financial Officer
Gilberto Salciccia Chairman
Bruno Pavesi Independent Director
Valeria Conti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SALCEF GROUP S.P.A.33.75%1 568
VINCI18.43%68 100
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED13.27%40 590
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED8.84%36 019
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.30.49%26 995
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED34.53%25 503
