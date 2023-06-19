Salcef Group has purchased its own shares for more than EUR700,000

(Alliance News) - Salcef Group Spa announced Monday that it purchased 30,800 of its own shares during the period from June 12 to June 16, 2023.

The shares were purchased at an average price of about EUR23.085 for a total consideration of EUR711,028.87.

As of June 16, 2023, the company held 904,293 treasury shares, or 1.4 percent of the share capital.

Salcef Group closed Monday in the red by 2.2 percent at EUR22.80 per share.

