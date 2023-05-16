Salcef Group initiates new share buyback program

(Alliance News) - Salcef Group Spa has decided to start a new program of its own shares.

The maximum total outlay for the implementation of the program, in case of purchase of 300,000 shares of the company, has been determined to be EUR8 million.

The program lasts until October 27, 2024.

Salcef trades in the green by 1.6 percent at EUR22.20 per share.

