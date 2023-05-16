Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Salcef Group S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    SCF   IT0005388266

SALCEF GROUP S.P.A.

(SCF)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-16 am EDT
22.35 EUR   +2.29%
Salcef Group initiates new share buyback program

05/16/2023 | 11:38am EDT
(Alliance News) - Salcef Group Spa has decided to start a new program of its own shares.

The maximum total outlay for the implementation of the program, in case of purchase of 300,000 shares of the company, has been determined to be EUR8 million.

The program lasts until October 27, 2024.

Salcef trades in the green by 1.6 percent at EUR22.20 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 691 M 751 M 751 M
Net income 2023 70,4 M 76,6 M 76,6 M
Net cash 2023 33,9 M 36,8 M 36,8 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,6x
Yield 2023 2,55%
Capitalization 1 346 M 1 463 M 1 463 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,90x
EV / Sales 2024 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 1 532
Free-Float 23,9%
Chart SALCEF GROUP S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Salcef Group S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALCEF GROUP S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 21,85 €
Average target price 25,01 €
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Valeriano Salciccia Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fabio de Masi Chief Financial Officer
Gilberto Salciccia Chairman
Bruno Pavesi Independent Director
Valeria Conti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SALCEF GROUP S.P.A.25.43%1 463
VINCI17.08%66 773
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED19.52%39 136
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED7.66%38 383
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED43.53%26 544
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.22.67%25 378
