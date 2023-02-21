Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Salcef Group S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCF   IT0005388266

SALCEF GROUP S.P.A.

(SCF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:29:44 2023-02-21 am EST
17.53 EUR   +0.17%
02:58aSalcef Group purchased 19,507 of its own ordinary shares
AN
02/13Salcef Group purchased more than 30,000 shares of its own common stock
AN
02/07Salcef Group purchased 24,132 of its own ordinary shares
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Salcef Group purchased 19,507 of its own ordinary shares

02/21/2023 | 02:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Salcef Group Spa announced Monday that it purchased 19,507 of its own ordinary shares between Feb. 13 and Feb. 17.

The shares were taken over at an average uintrary price of EUR, with a total value of EUR349,730.75.

As of today, the company holds 707,122 treasury shares, representing 1.1 percent of its share capital.

Salcef Group's stock closed Monday down 0.3 percent at EUR17.50 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about SALCEF GROUP S.P.A.
02:58aSalcef Group purchased 19,507 of its own ordinary shares
AN
02/13Salcef Group purchased more than 30,000 shares of its own common stock
AN
02/07Salcef Group purchased 24,132 of its own ordinary shares
AN
01/30Salcef purchased its own shares for EUR450,000
AN
01/23Salcef Group goes ahead with share buybacks
AN
01/19Salcef S P A : Documento Finanziario
PU
01/17Salcef purchased its own shares for more than EUR500,000
AN
01/16Salcef Group, MSCI and Ecovadis upgrade ESG ratings
AN
01/09Salcef Group takes over 23,000 shares of its own stock
AN
01/02Salcef purchased its own shares for EUR460,000
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 522 M 558 M 558 M
Net income 2022 51,1 M 54,6 M 54,6 M
Net cash 2022 66,3 M 70,9 M 70,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,9x
Yield 2022 2,43%
Capitalization 1 080 M 1 154 M 1 154 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,94x
EV / Sales 2023 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 1 599
Free-Float 23,9%
Chart SALCEF GROUP S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Salcef Group S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALCEF GROUP S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 17,50 €
Average target price 23,79 €
Spread / Average Target 35,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Valeriano Salciccia Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fabio de Masi Chief Financial Officer
Gilberto Salciccia Chairman
Bruno Pavesi Independent Director
Valeria Conti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SALCEF GROUP S.P.A.0.46%1 154
VINCI16.93%65 689
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED6.66%37 804
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED4.79%32 790
QUANTA SERVICES8.70%22 135
FERROVIAL, S.A.7.56%20 750