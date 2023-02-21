Salcef Group purchased 19,507 of its own ordinary shares

(Alliance News) - Salcef Group Spa announced Monday that it purchased 19,507 of its own ordinary shares between Feb. 13 and Feb. 17.

The shares were taken over at an average uintrary price of EUR, with a total value of EUR349,730.75.

As of today, the company holds 707,122 treasury shares, representing 1.1 percent of its share capital.

Salcef Group's stock closed Monday down 0.3 percent at EUR17.50 per share.

