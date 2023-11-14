November 14, 2023 at 02:22 am EST

(Alliance News) - Salcef Group Spa reported Monday that it purchased 22,954 of its own ordinary shares between Nov. 6 and Nov. 10.

The shares were taken over at an average price per share of EUR23.132, for a total value of EUR530,972.37.

As of today, the company holds 1.4 million treasury shares, accounting for 2.2 percent of its share capital.

Salcef Group's stock on Monday closed up 0.2 percent at EUR23.05 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.