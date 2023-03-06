Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Salcef Group S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCF   IT0005388266

SALCEF GROUP S.P.A.

(SCF)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:55 2023-03-06 am EST
17.82 EUR   -0.22%
03/02Only London up; good accounts for Maire Tecnimont
AN
03/01Mib veers downward in finale; Moncler bullish
AN
02/28Salcef Group purchased more than 25,000 shares of its own common stock
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Salcef Group purchased about 30,000 of its own ordinary shares

03/06/2023 | 12:40pm EST
(Alliance News) - Salcef Group Spa announced Monday that it bought back 29,216 of its own ordinary shares between Feb. 27 and March 3.

The shares were taken over at an average uintrary price of about EUR17.50, for a total value of EUR513,514.45.

As of today, the company holds 761,815 treasury shares, representing 1.2 percent of its share capital.

Salcef Group's stock closed Monday down 0.2 percent at EUR17.82 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 522 M 553 M 553 M
Net income 2022 51,1 M 54,1 M 54,1 M
Net cash 2022 66,3 M 70,3 M 70,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,4x
Yield 2022 2,38%
Capitalization 1 101 M 1 167 M 1 167 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,98x
EV / Sales 2023 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 1 599
Free-Float 23,9%
Chart SALCEF GROUP S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Salcef Group S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALCEF GROUP S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 17,86 €
Average target price 23,79 €
Spread / Average Target 33,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Valeriano Salciccia Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fabio de Masi Chief Financial Officer
Gilberto Salciccia Chairman
Bruno Pavesi Independent Director
Valeria Conti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SALCEF GROUP S.P.A.2.53%1 167
VINCI16.50%64 778
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED12.52%37 099
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED3.12%36 979
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.14.47%23 489
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED19.96%22 388