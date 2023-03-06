Salcef Group purchased about 30,000 of its own ordinary shares

(Alliance News) - Salcef Group Spa announced Monday that it bought back 29,216 of its own ordinary shares between Feb. 27 and March 3.

The shares were taken over at an average uintrary price of about EUR17.50, for a total value of EUR513,514.45.

As of today, the company holds 761,815 treasury shares, representing 1.2 percent of its share capital.

Salcef Group's stock closed Monday down 0.2 percent at EUR17.82 per share.

