Salcef Group purchased approximately EUR680,000 of its own ordinary shares

(Alliance News) - Salcef Group Spa reported Monday that it purchased 29,800 of its own ordinary shares on June 5 and June 9.

The shares were taken over at an average uintary price of EUR22.6555 approximately, for a total consideration of EUR678,908.81.

As of today, the company holds 873,749 treasury shares, representing 1.4 percent of its share capital.

Salcef Group's stock closed Monday in the green by 2.8 percent at EUR23.70 per share.

