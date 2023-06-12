Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Salcef Group S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCF   IT0005388266

SALCEF GROUP S.P.A.

(SCF)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-06-12 am EDT
23.70 EUR   +2.82%
01:02pSalcef Group purchased approximately EUR680,000 of its own ordinary shares
AN
03:52aEuropeans up; Brent falls below USD74.00 area
AN
02:36aMilan up in central bank week
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Salcef Group purchased approximately EUR680,000 of its own ordinary shares

06/12/2023 | 01:02pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Salcef Group Spa reported Monday that it purchased 29,800 of its own ordinary shares on June 5 and June 9.

The shares were taken over at an average uintary price of EUR22.6555 approximately, for a total consideration of EUR678,908.81.

As of today, the company holds 873,749 treasury shares, representing 1.4 percent of its share capital.

Salcef Group's stock closed Monday in the green by 2.8 percent at EUR23.70 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 705 M 758 M 758 M
Net income 2023 71,4 M 76,8 M 76,8 M
Net cash 2023 29,7 M 31,9 M 31,9 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,9x
Yield 2023 2,36%
Capitalization 1 420 M 1 527 M 1 527 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,97x
EV / Sales 2024 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 1 890
Free-Float 23,9%
Chart SALCEF GROUP S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Salcef Group S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALCEF GROUP S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 23,05 €
Average target price 26,26 €
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Valeriano Salciccia Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fabio de Masi Chief Financial Officer
Gilberto Salciccia Chairman
Bruno Pavesi Independent Director
Valeria Conti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SALCEF GROUP S.P.A.32.32%1 527
VINCI14.37%64 752
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED13.31%40 298
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED13.81%36 353
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.28.30%26 542
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED46.58%26 349
