(Alliance News) - Salcef Group Spa reported Monday that it purchased 36,309 of its own ordinary shares between July 24 and July 31.

The shares were taken over at an average uintrary price of about EUR22.90, for a total value of EUR834,123.72.

As of today, the company holds 1.1 million treasury shares, representing 1.8 percent of its share capital.

Salcef Group's stock on Monday closed in the green by 1.3 percent at EUR23.55 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.