Salcef Group purchased more than EUR80,000 of its own ordinary shares

(Alliance News) - Salcef Group Spa announced Monday that it bought back 4,652 of its own ordinary shares on March 13.

The shares were taken over at an average uintrary price of EUR17.5555, for a total value of EUR81,668.19.

As of today, the company holds 798,243 treasury shares, representing 1.3 percent of its share capital.

Salcef Group's stock closed Monday up 5.6 percent at EUR19.20 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

