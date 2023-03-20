Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Salcef Group S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCF   IT0005388266

SALCEF GROUP S.P.A.

(SCF)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  12:36:35 2023-03-20 pm EDT
19.20 EUR   +5.61%
01:14pSalcef Group purchased more than EUR80,000 of its own ordinary shares
AN
07:08aEuropeans recovering; Terna tops the Mib.
AN
04:52aMib down, sank by banks; oil also hurt
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Salcef Group purchased more than EUR80,000 of its own ordinary shares

03/20/2023 | 01:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Salcef Group Spa announced Monday that it bought back 4,652 of its own ordinary shares on March 13.

The shares were taken over at an average uintrary price of EUR17.5555, for a total value of EUR81,668.19.

As of today, the company holds 798,243 treasury shares, representing 1.3 percent of its share capital.

Salcef Group's stock closed Monday up 5.6 percent at EUR19.20 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about SALCEF GROUP S.P.A.
01:14pSalcef Group purchased more than EUR80,000 of its own ordinary shares
AN
07:08aEuropeans recovering; Terna tops the Mib.
AN
04:52aMib down, sank by banks; oil also hurt
AN
03/17Listings confirmed in uptrend; Webuild bullish
AN
03/17Salcef S P A : Documento Finanziario
PU
03/16Salcef raises dividend, profit and revenue rise to double digits in 2022
AN
03/16Squares breathe after sell-off; good for Cucinelli
AN
03/16Mib rears its head again; banking drags down listings
AN
03/16Squares to rebound; SNB supports Credit Suisse
AN
03/15Widespread bloodbath; bankers drop precipitously
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 522 M 556 M 556 M
Net income 2022 50,9 M 54,2 M 54,2 M
Net cash 2022 48,5 M 51,7 M 51,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,8x
Yield 2022 2,37%
Capitalization 1 120 M 1 194 M 1 194 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,05x
EV / Sales 2023 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 1 900
Free-Float 23,9%
Chart SALCEF GROUP S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Salcef Group S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALCEF GROUP S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 18,18 €
Average target price 24,04 €
Spread / Average Target 32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Valeriano Salciccia Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fabio de Masi Chief Financial Officer
Gilberto Salciccia Chairman
Bruno Pavesi Independent Director
Valeria Conti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SALCEF GROUP S.P.A.4.36%1 194
VINCI10.90%62 096
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED14.73%37 939
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED5.28%37 364
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED38.13%25 808
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED35.73%23 098