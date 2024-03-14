(Alliance News) - Salcef Group Spa reported Thursday that it ended 2023, "the best year ever," with a profit of EUR62.1 million up 37 percent from EUR45.5 million in 2022. The board of directors proposed a dividend of EUR0.55 per share, up 10% from the previous year.

Revenues increase to EUR794.7 million from EUR565.6 million in 2022, up about 41%.

Ebitda is EUR160.5 million in 2023, up 40% from EUR115.0 million in 2022.

Ebit increases to EUR100.7 million from EUR77.8 million, up 30 percent.

Net financial position is negative EUR7.2 million from a positive EUR55.5 million reported as of Dec. 31, 2022.

Salcef Group's stock closed Thursday 1.3 percent in the red at EUR22.10 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.