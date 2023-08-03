(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Salcef Group Spa on Thursday approved the half-year financial report as of June 30, 2023, a period that ended with a net profit of EUR31.1 million compared with EUR13.5 million in the same period last year.

In the first six months of the year, the group reported consolidated revenues of EUR361.6 million, up 57 percent from the same period in 2022. This growth, in addition to the favorable comparison with the previous year, can be attributed to significant organic growth of 37 percent as well as the contribution of Francesco Ventura Costruzioni Ferroviarie for EUR30.8 million, which was acquired in December 2022.

Consolidated Ebitda stood at EUR73.8 million, up 60 percent from the first half of 2022. Ebitda margin, on the other hand, stands at 20%, in line with expectations and the first quarter of the year.

Consolidated Ebit stood at EUR48.5 million, up 66% "despite higher depreciation and amortization of EUR8.3 million due to the commissioning of new plant and machinery subject to investment both during 2022 and the first six months of 2023. In addition, it should be noted that both the figure for the first half of 2023,

as well as the comparative figure, include the amortization of intangible assets recognized as a result of the purchase price allocation related to the acquisition from the PSC Group of the business unit operating in the railway sector," the company note reads.

The adjusted net financial position as of June 30, 2023 is EUR3.8 million positive compared to EUR26.0 million at the end of 2022, "mainly as a result of dividend payments of EUR30.8 million and disbursements for the share buyback plan of EUR8.6 million," the company writes in the released note.

Salcef on Thursday is flat at EUR23.20 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.