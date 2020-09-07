Salcef S p A : 1H 2020 Financial Results 0 09/07/2020 | 01:30pm EDT Send by mail :

A global player in the railway industry September 07th 2020 Table of Content 01 Salcef Group Overview 04 Commercial Development 02 Operative Business Units 05 Railway Industrial Market 03 1H 2020 Financial Results 06 Listing Process and Securities 01 Salcef Group Overview • Listed AIM Market from 08.11.2019 HOLDING COMPANIES BRANCHES • 72, 2% controlled by Finhold S.r.l. - 27,8% Floating and Promoters • B of D : 7 members, of which 1 indipendent

• Audit: KPMG

• Head Count: 1.179 of which 128 External Staff 100% SALCEF S.p.A. 100% EURO FERROVIARIA S.r.l. [at 01/09/2020] Coordination and control ✓ 8 Operative Companies

✓ 9 Operative foreign Branches

✓ 6 Operative Business Units COGET IMPIANTI S.p.A. ROMANIA SWITZERLAND 100% ROMANIA POLAND SAUDI ARABIA Strategic Business Unit Railway Industry Operative Business Units Track & Light Civil Works Energy, Signalling & Telecommunication Heavy Civil WorksRailway MaterialsRailway MachinesEngineering Revenues 1H 2020 (% Group) 70,9% 10,3% 6,6% 10,0% 2,2% 0%* * 100% Intercompany • Italy Operative Geographic Area

• Western Europe

• Eastern Europe

• Middle East

• North Africa • Italy

• Western Europe • Italy

• Western Europe • Italy • Italy

• Western Europe

• Eastern Europe

• Middle East • Italy

• Middle East 02 Operative Business Units Track Maintenance Extraordinary MaintenanceOrdinary Maintenance Track ConstructionLight Civil Works Revenues 1H 2020 (€M) ** On the consolidated revenues 106,5 70,9% ** Nat Int 16,8 15,8% Strenghts • High barriers to entry

• Huge equipment investments (Salcef fleet substitution value over than €400M)

• Manpower specialization

• Clients' PQ and certifications

• Highly demanding working conditions

• More than 600 employees involved Energy, Signalling & Telecommunication Activities Strenghts • Railway catenary, signalling, substations, • High barriers to entrytelecommunication construction, ordinary • & extraordinary maintenance (renewal activities)

• Construction and maintenance of infrastructure for high and medium voltage electricity transmission (aerial and underground) Clients' PQ and certifications • Highly demanding working conditions

• Huge Italian and European investment plan (Terna 2019-2023 plan with € 6,2 Bn investments + 20%) Revenues 1H 2020 (€M) Extraordinary Maintenance 48,8% - Ordinary Maintenance 27,2% - New Construction 24,0% Railway Materials Activities Strenghts • Manufacturing of prestressed concrete • railway sleepers

• Manufacturing of slab-track systems for unballasted tracks (metro, tramway and railway)

• Manufacturing of concrete segments for tunnels (metro lines) Clients' PQ and certifications • Vertical Integration with trackworks BU

• Extensive development possibilities for unballasted solutions

• Development of new solution and patents Revenues 1H 2020 (€M) ** On the consolidated revenues 15,0 10,0%** Railway Machines Activities Strenghts • Design of new railway equipment and construction technologies

• Maintenance and revamping of railway equipment

• Construction of new railway wagons and equipment

• Renting of equipment and tool • Clients' PQ and certifications

• Vertical integration with trackworks and energy BUs

• Market with high margin and few competitors

• Development of new solutions and patents Revenues 1H 2020 (€M) ** On the consolidated revenues 3,3 2,2%** ITA GAAP 1H2020 PRODUCTION: €4,6M [€3,3M + €1,3M] Heavy Civil Works Activities Strenghts • Multidisciplinary railway construction projects (civil and technological works)

• Doubling of existing railway line

• Construction of railway stations and buildings

• Bridges, viaducts and tunnels

• Environmental mitigation works • Vertical integration with other Salcef Group BUs

• Salcef Group competitiveness, and all the qualifications for general and specialized works Revenues 1H 2020 (€M) ** On the consolidated revenues 10,0 6,7%** Engineering Activities Strenghts • Design of new railway equipment and construction technologies

• Maintenance and revamping of railway equipment

• Construction of new railway wagons and equipment

• Renting of equipment and tool • Clients' PQ and certifications

• Vertical integration with trackworks and energy BUs

• Market with high margin and few competitors

• Development of new solutions and patents Revenues 1H 2020 (€M) ** On the consolidated revenues - 100% Intercompany 0,7 0%** Salcef Group 1H 2020 Production Analysis €x 1.000 Operative B.U. Revenues 1H 2020 % 1H 2019 % Track and Light Civil Works 106.523,9 70,9% 106.012,4 75,9% Energy, Signalling & Telecommunication Heavy Civil Works 15.512,6 10,3% 15.941,0 11,4% 9.971,5 6,6% 2.795,4 2,0% Railway Machines Railway Materials Total 3.268,0 2,2% 1.159,1 0,8% 14.966,4 150.242,4 10,0% 100% 13.843,2 139.751,1 9,9% 100% €x 1.000 • Despite Covid19 emergency no relevant impact on the production value on main operative business units: o Track and Light Civil Works +0,5% o Energy, Signalling and Telecommunication: -2,7% o Railway Materials: +8,1%

• Heavy Civil Works: >100% (€7,2M), due to the contribution of Salcef Bau GmbH on the B.U. Value.

• Railway Machines: >100% (€1,1M), mainly due to increased SRT effort to the develop external customers • Increased «National» production due to the contribution of Railway Materials and Railway Machines Operative Business Units.

• Eastern Europe: -(€10,4M) decrease in production value due to the end of Poland Project

• Western Europe: >100% (€18,8M), due to the contribution of o Salcef Bau GmbH o Austrian JV of Coget Impianti S.p.A. o Increase of Norwegian production

• North Africa: decrease in production value due to the final stage of Egyptian Project 03 1H 2020 Financial Results Salcef Group 1H 2020 €M RevenuesEBITDAEBITDA Margin (%)EBITEBIT Margin (%)Net ProfitNet Profit Margin (%) €M NFPNet Equity 1H_2020 YTD IFRS 1H_2019 YTD IFRS Δ (€) IFRS 1H_2020 YTD IFRSFY_19 YTD IFRS Δ (€) IFRS *Adj: did not consider negative impact caused by Warrant Fair Value Δ (%) IFRS 0,5% Δ (%) IFRS IFRS 1H 2020 vs IFRS 1H 2019 Revenues: compared to LY19 increase is equal to €10,5M (+7,5%). EBITDA: compared to LY19 increase is equal to €6,6M (+22,1%) due to: • Increasing of revenues, decreasing of material and service costs related to the internalization of works and major use of manpower on sites EBIT: compared to LY19 increase is equal to €3,3M (+14,6%) due to an increasing of amortization of intangible assets and depreciation of tangible assets Adj NFP: • Compared to FY19 decrease is equal to €11,0M (-23,4%), mainly due to: o €1,9M for buyback transaction o €16,9M for dividend distribution [20/05/2020]

Pro Forma before Coget €M 1H 2020 1H 2020 1H 2020 P&L IFRS Salcef Group Coget IFRS Adj Salcef Group [Conso] Impianti [Before Coget] Revenues 150,2 7,0 0,0 143,2 EBITDA 36,5 0,7 (0,1) 35,9 EBIT 25,9 0,2 (0,1) 25,8 Coget EBITDA: €0,7M due to: • Impact of Covid19 emergency [production - 19,8%]

• Temporary relevant incidence of costs on specific Austrian Project Salcef Group Mar - Apr 2020 Covid Impact • 1H 2020: total Covid19 impact on Salcef Group production is - 10,7% on the scheduled production

• At 1H 2020 there was no financial impact due to Covid19 Emergency • During March 2020 there were first signs of a production slowdown o March 2020 Actual vs Budget: -€10,3M o Italian Production: Covid Impact on trackworks and energy operative business units due to the initial problems linked to the displacement of manpower in Italy o Foreign Production: no relevant impacts on the production

• April 2020 Act vs Bdg -€7,8M, lower than previous month.

• Trackwork BU : more than 100% of site convertions. Taking advantage of reduced railway line use due to COVID19, 14 new sites not in the budget were opened (e.g: extraordinary maintenance on the Rome-Naples high speed line), despite 7 blocked sites

• Energy Signalling & Telecommunication BU: Most of the relevant sites are located in Northern Italy. In particular COGET Impianti S.p.A., specialized in the Energy B.U., is located in the initial Red Zone

• No particular effects on the other operative business units

• In May and June 2020 the production has fully resumed, confirmed by an increase in full production 1H 2020 (€150,2M) compared 1H 2019 (€139,8M) Salcef Group Q1 2020 Net Financial Position €M *NFP IFRS (1H 2020 - FY 2019) did not consider negative impact caused by Warrant Fair Value Specific of financial debt: • Duration: approx. 24 months

• Average of replacement: rolling

• Average cost of funds: about 90 bps

• Structure: Corporate - No Financial Covenant

• Coverage: the whole Italian banking system • Cash/Cash Equivalent: €113,8M

• NFP 1H 2020:Total effect due to • Impact Lease Accounting Ex IFRS 16 • Impact FVTPL Financial Assets Ex IFRS 9

Salcef Group 1H 2020 Backlog €x1.000 Business Unit Amount % Track and Light Civil Works 262.939,6 52,00 Track and Light Civil Works - Foreign 72.603,7 14,36 Energy 138.866,1 27,47 Railway Materials 11.688,9 2,31 Heavy Civil Works 15.867,5 3,14 Railway Machines 3.645,5 0,72 Total 505.611,2 100,00 • Backlog Value: €506M of which €409M (82%) from Italian market and €97M (18%) from the foreign market confirming the increase trend.

• Revenues Coverage: Salcef Group order backlog stands at €506M as at the end of 1H 2020, offering 18 month visibility (1,58 x Revenues)

• Book to Bill Ratio: the ratio (0,36) reflects the end of the 3-year company acquisition cycle, typical of the Italian railway industry. 04 Commercial Development Salcef Group Highlights Strong International Focus • March 12th 2020: Salcef USA Inc. was established. This new Salcef Group company to develop production and infrastructure for the US and Canadian markets, the largest in the world, with around 200.000 km.

• Sweden and Denmark are target markets for the Salcef Group in order to strengthen its position in the Scandinavian peninsula area

• Australia: The railway market in Australia is growing in freight, passenger and urban transport system, with huge public and private investment. MARKET COMMERCIAL INTEREST ACTIVE MARKET Salcef Group and M&A 8 Acquisition in 20 years [o.w. 4 in last 5 years] TARGET 2020/21 ESG Salcef has always followed an industrial development model that embraces sustainable development: in every activity we adopt practices based on corporate social accountability, to create value for clients, for society and for the community, while respecting the environment. 2021 - 2022 Goal: Corporate Social Responsability Report Enviroment E From 2017 to 2019 -48% Reduction in waste -45% Reduction in fuel consumption for cars -5% Reduction in overall diesel consumption -65% Reduction in energy consumption Safety S From 2018 to 2019 12% Increased training hours per worker Reduction in average length of accidentsAverage reduction in accident severity Average reduction in accidents -18% -44% -35% 12 Governance Governance factors: • Fairer management pay, increased controls

• Compliance Respect for laws and ethics

• Implementation of corporate liability and anti-corruption regulations with the Board of Directors independence criteria

• Attention to the regulation of the market in which the Salcef Group works 05 Railway Industrial Market Railway Industry Market Italian Market - Ferrovie dello Stato Investment Plan 2019 -2023 for € 58 BillionFS S.p.A. RFI S.p.A. (100% controlled by FS) Investment Plan 2019 -2023 for € 25 Billion FS S.p.A. Investment Plan 2019-2023 for € 58 Billion foresees investments for € 13Bn per year, about 75% respect to 2018 (€ 7,5 Bn) RFI Investment Plan 2019-2023 (part of the FS Plan), foresees investments of over € 25Bn, of which €14.5Bn in maintenance, safety and upgrades. Railway Industry Market Global and European Market World Railway Market Source: 6th report monitoring developments in the railway market under Article 15, Paragraph 4 of Directive 2012/34/EU of the European Parliament and Council Source: World Rail Market Study 2018-2023 European Railway Market Europe: more than € 45Bn invested annually, more than 50% for maintenance and renovation. Germany: the value of the Deutsche Bahn 10-year Business Plan is € 86 Bn with an increase of 54%. Compared to the last BP is "the biggest railway modernization program" Norway: NOK 120 Bn the value of the Bane Nor Business Plan 2018-2023 is approx. € 12 Billion. The BP covers new projects, renewal and investments. 06 Listing Process and Securities Listing Information Listing Highlights Buyback ➢ Total shares at 01.09.2020: 43.392.222 o.w. o 41.632.222 ordinary shares o 1.500.000 performance shares o 260.000 special shares

➢ Warrants at 01.09.2020: 15.669.852 o.w. o W1 8.342.527 o W2 7.327.325

➢ Floating and promoters at 01.09.2020: 27,8%

➢ Controlling Shareholder: Finhold S.r.l. o 72,2 % CS o 72,6% voting rights

➢ Buyback planning: started on 28.05.2020

➢ Duration: max 18 months

➢ Max purchasable shares: 10% of total

➢ No. treasury shares at 31.08.2020: 264.687

➢ % Treasury shares on total at 31.08.2020: 0,6137% No. treasury shares MONTHLY BUYBACK 84.140 8.632 25.221 MAY-20 JUN-20 JUL-20 AUG-20 Stock Data 40% ➢ Market: AIM Italia of Borsa Italiana S.p.A.

➢ Ticker on Borsa Italiana: SCF

➢ Listing Price at 08.11.2019: €9,60

➢ Last Price at 31.08.2020: €11,70

➢ Market Cap: €508M

➢ Max 12 months: €12,75 (June)

➢ Min 12 months: €8,66 (March)

➢ EV/EBITDA*: 6,46

➢ P/E*: 15,48 * Data on an annual basis are calculated simply by doubling the 1H 2020 figures -10% -20% -30% -40% -50% 30% 20% 10% 0% Nov-19 Dec-19 Source: Thomson Reuters Jan-20 Feb-20 Mar-20 Apr-20 May-20 Jun-20 Jul-20 SCFG.MIFTAISFTMIBFTSTAR Coverages: Banca Akros, Intermonte, Mediobanca → Average Target Price (ATP) at 31.08.2020: €13,23 Aug-20 Current Data: 31/08/2020 Listing Process and Securities Listed Securities Salcef Group - Listed Securities ISIN IT0005388266 ISIN IT0005388183 ISIN IT0005388191 Share SCF 41.632.222 Warrant 2024 WSCF 8.342.527 Warrant 2023 WSCF23 7.327.325 Warrant 2024 (WSCF): Warrants give right to buy shares at price of € 0,10 each Conversion Ratio: is variable and based on monthly share price with strike price at € 9,30 and Cap at € 13,00 Maximum converted Ordinary Shares: No. 2.392.637 (at Max Conversion Ratio 0,2868x), with capital increase of € 239.264,67 Warrants expiry on 8th November 2024 (or before, in case of "Accelerated Condition", if the Official Price of the Share reaches € 13,00 for at least 15 days out of 30 consecutive days). Warrant 2023 (WSCF23): Warrants give right to buy shares at price of € 10,50 each Conversion Ratio: is fix at 1,0x, strike price at € 10,50 Maximum converted Ordinary Shares: No. 7.327.325 (Conversion Ratio 1x), with capital increase of € 76,9M Warrants expiry on 30th April 2023 (or before, in case of "Accelerated Condition", if the Official Price of the Share reaches € 13,00 for at least 15 days out of 30 consecutive days). Listing Process and Securities Not Listed Securities Salcef Group - Not Listed Securities Special Shares Performance Shares ISIN IT0005388274 ISIN IT0005388282 260.000 1.500.000 Special Shares: Owned by ISI3 Promoters - Conversion Ratio: in Ordinary Shares 7x 1. Conversion: 100.000 Special Shares to be converted in 700.000 Ordinary Shares (No Lock-Up), at Price Threshold of € 13,50, within 60 Months from BC

2. Conversion: 160.000 Special Shares to be converted in 1.120.000 Ordinary Shares (No Lock-Up), at Price Threshold of € 11,50, within 15 January 2025, in proportion with the conversion of No. 5 Million Warrant2023 in Ordinary Shares. Performance Shares: Owned by Finhold, No. 1.500.000 (portion of the initial Equity Value) - Conversion Ratio: in Ordinary Shares 5x 1. Conversion: 416.667 Performance Shares to be converted in 2.083.335 Ordinary Shares, at Price Threshold of € 13,00, within 60 Months from BC.

2. Conversion: 416.667 Performance Shares to be converted in 2.083.335 Ordinary Shares, at Price Threshold of € 13,50, within 60 Months from BC.

3. Conversion: 666.666 Special Shares to be converted in 3.333.330 Ordinary Shares, at Price Threshold of € 11,50, within 15 January 2025, in proportion with the conversion of No. 5 Million Warrant2023 in Ordinary Shares. Contacts Diego Paniccia Investor Relator Tel: +39 06 416281 E-mail:investor.relations@salcef.com Attachments Original document

