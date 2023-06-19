Salcef S p A : 2022 Integrated Report (edited version)
2022
INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT
2022 Integrated Annual Report
1 INTRODUCTION
Letter to the stakeholders
Highlights
Guide to the report
Methodological note
2
3
LETTER TO THE STAKEHOLDERS
GRI 2-22
2022 Integrated Annual Report
Dear stakeholders,
Three years after our stock market listing, we are proud to present our first Integrated Annual Report, another important milestone in our growth path, demonstrating the maturity of our organisation and our proactive, transparent approach to engagement with you, our stakeholders. We decided to integrate information about our financial and ESG performances into one document because we strongly believe this provides a clearer understanding of how sustainability plays an increasingly integral role in our daily lives and drives our performance.
2022 was a landmark year for the group, which has reached a new scale despite the challenging global scenario, characterised by the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, fears about an energy crisis in Europe, unforeseen spiralling inflation and their very significant repercussions. Thanks to the fundamental contribution of our people, who once again leveraged their strength, ability to adapt and team spirit, the group was able to continue its growth journey and to achieve and even outperform its strategic, financial and sustainability objectives.
In strategic terms, we completed not one but two important acquisitions during the year, investing almost €100 million, and beating our objective of completing one acquisition a year. With the contribution of PSC Group's railway business unit (acquired in March) and Francesco Ventura Costruzioni Ferroviarie (the acquisition of which was finalised just before year end), we have reinforced our competitive foothold not only in our core sectors and segments, such as permanent way systems and electrification, as well as moving into new areas connected to railway infrastructure in which governments are investing heavily, such as railway signalling, electric substations and railway safety systems. Thanks to these two acquisitions, the group's workforce has expanded to welcome around 500 new colleagues, bringing our total resources to over 1,900, a new record for us.
The group's growth is also confirmed by all its key economic and financial parameters. For the second consecutive year, revenue grew by approximately 30%, including 22% through organic growth, to €565 million. Inflation and the mix of projects entering operations affected our margins, which maintained excellent levels in excess of 20%, pushing up EBITDA by more than 15% to €114 million. Thanks to the above-mentioned acquisitions and a superb commercial performance, our order backlog has reached a record high of €1.7 billion, as we were awarded important contracts both in Italy, mostly under the umbrella of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, and abroad (chiefly to build a light transit line in the United States and to upgrade infrastructure in Romania). On the financial front, we continued our investment plan to expand and modernise our fleet as well as to develop new products and solutions. Overall, we invested approximately €48 million, representing another increase on 2021.
In the ESG area, the group also improved its environmental performance, cutting its CO2 emissions intensity rate by 18%. We also increased the proportion of new hires in the under 30 years of age bracket to 39% (compared to 23% in 2021), confirming our ambition to be an increasingly attractive and competitive employer for the younger generations. We bettered our occupational safety record, with the consolidated injury rate (the frequency rate multiplied by the severity rate) down 37% on 2021, proof of the success of the group's training programmes and awareness raising initiatives for all work site personnel. During the year, two policies on diversity and inclusion and human rights were drafted, reaffirming the group's commitment to our human capital, which is essential for our development, and they will be applied in 2023. We are also very pleased to announce that the restructuring of the new headquarters in Rome has been completed. This state-of-the-art green building includes a gym and a canteen with high quality meals with selected ingredients for employees. The group's ESG achievements have been recognised by leading ESG rating agencies, such as MSCI, which has upgraded the group's ESG rating for the second consecutive year bringing it up to "A", and Ecovadis which has assigned five platinum medals and one gold medal to six group companies.
GILBERTO SALCICCIA Chairperson of the board of directors
VALERIANO SALCICCIA
Chief executive officer
We have deployed nearly all the resources made available by investors to drive the group's growth three years ago. We believe that we have acted in the interests of all our stakeholders in doing so and have created a group with strong roots and the ambition and tools to continue its journey and confirm its role as a primary facilitator of the transition towards sustainable mobility.
Gilberto Salciccia
Valeriano Salciccia
Chairperson of the board of directors
Chief executive officer
HIGHLIGHTS
We are leaders in the railway infrastructure. We have always worked to enhance railway
infrastructures on a global level, increasing speed and safety in the movement of goods
and people, through projects with the best quality standards that not only facilitate
today's mobility, but define tomorrow's. We operate with the awareness that railways
offer sustainable transport to safeguard future generations, ensuring less pollution
and greater liveability for our cities. We are constantly committed to offering a highly
specialised service to meet the needs of the railway market. We are at our clients' side
through all the work phases, with an approach that includes design, construction and the
supply of materials and machinery to ensure efficient, high quality customised solutions.
Over the years, the group has expanded to work on four continents, directly acquiring the
skills needed for every element of our projects: from research and design to construction.
Our key performance indicators are set out below:
€m
EBIT
PROFIT
FOR THE YEAR
48,9
58,3
68,2
78,0
32,6
41,7
52,2
56,5
2019
2020
2021
2022
2019
1
2020
1,2
2021
1,2
2022
2,3
€m
REVENUE
EBITDA
340,3 440,1564,6
78,9
97,3
114,0
291,6
66,6
2019
2020
2021
2022
2019
2020
2021
2022
NET FINANCIAL
EQUITY
POSITION
114,5
250,0 273,4
408,8 432,6
47,0
20,0
26,0
20194
20204
2021
20225
20194
20204,6
20216
20226
Excludes the effect of changes in fair value of the additional conversion warrants on financial expense
Excludes the effect on income taxes of the recognition/reversal of deferred tax assets on fiscally-driven revaluations and the recognition of non-recurring tax expense
Excludes the effect of changes in fair value of financial investments on financial expense
Excludes the effect of recognising the additional conversion warrants
Excludes the effects of changes in fair value of financial investments and contract advances received from the customer IRICAV DUE, net of costs already incurred, for the HS/HC Verona - Padua railway contract
Excludes the effect of the recognition in 2020 and reversal in subsequent years of deferred tax assets on fiscally-driven revaluations