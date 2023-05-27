Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Salcef Group S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCF   IT0005388266

SALCEF GROUP S.P.A.

(SCF)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-26 am EDT
22.30 EUR   +0.90%
Salcef S P A : Additional financial information at 31 march 2023
Salcef Group gives mandate to Banca Akros for buyback plan
Futures to rise; optimism on U.S. debt ceiling
Salcef S p A : Additional financial information at 31 march 2023

05/27/2023 | 06:03am EDT
(Translation from the Italian original which remains the definitive version)

ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

AT 31 MARCH 2023

Registered office: Via Salaria 1027 - 00138 Rome - Italy

Salcef Group holding company

Fully paid-up share capital €141,544,532.20

Company registration number: 08061650589 | REA no.: RM - 640930

Tax code 08061650589 | VAT no. 01951301009

www.salcef.com

Additional financial information at 31 March 2023

1

TABLE OF

CONTENTS

01

INTRODUCTION

Company officers

4

Group structure

5

02

DIRECTORS' REPORT

General Information

7

Financial figures and key

8

performance indicators

Human Resources

14

Key events of the period

15

Events after the reporting date

16

Outlook

17

Key risks and uncertainties

18

Related party transactions

20

03

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT 31 MARCH 2023

Statement of financial position

22

Income statement

24

Statement of comprehensive

24

income

Statement of changes in equity

25

04

EXPLANATORY NOTES AT 31 MARCH 2023

General Information

27

Reporting standards

28

Basis of preparation

29

Accounting policies

30

Significant non-recurring

53

events and transactions

Statement of the manager in

54

charge of financial reporting

Additional financial information at 31 March 2023

2

INTRODUCTION

Additional financial information at 31 March 2023

3

Company officers

Board of directors

appointed by the shareholders' meeting on 29 April 2022. In office up until the date of the shareholders' meeting called to approve the separate financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2024.

Remuneration and appointment committee

In office up until the date of the shareholders' meeting called to approve the separate financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2024

Chairperson

Gilberto Salciccia

CEO

Valeriano Salciccia

Director

Angelo Di Paolo

Director (independent)

Veronica Vecchi

Director (independent)

Bruno Pavesi

Director (independent)

Valeria Conti

Director (independent)

Emilia Piselli

Chairperson

Emilia Piselli

Member

Veronica Vecchi

Member

Bruno Pavesi

Audit and risk committee

In office up until the date of the shareholders' meeting called to approve the separate financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2024

Related parties committee

In office up until the date of the shareholders' meeting called to approve the separate financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2024

Sustainability committee

In office up until the date of the shareholders' meeting called to approve the separate financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2024

Board of statutory auditors

appointed by the shareholders' meeting on 29 April 2022. In office up until the date of the shareholders' meeting called to approve the separate financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2024.

Manager in charge of financial reporting

Independent auditors

appointed for the 2020/2028 nine-year period by the shareholders at their ordinary meeting of 5 October 2020.

Chairperson

Valeria Conti

Member

Veronica Vecchi

Member

Bruno Pavesi

Chairperson

Bruno Pavesi

Member

Emilia Piselli

Member

Valeria Conti

Chairperson

Veronica Vecchi

Member

Emilia Piselli

Member

Valeria Conti

Chairperson

Pier Luigi Pace

Standing auditor

Giovanni Bacicalupi

Standing auditor

Maria Assunta Coluccia

Alternate auditor

Carla Maria Melpignano

Alternate auditor

Maria Federica Izzo

Fabio De Masi

KPMG S.p.A.

Additional financial information at 31 March 2023

4

Disclaimer

Salcef Group S.p.A. published this content on 27 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2023 10:02:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SALCEF GROUP S.P.A.
Financials
Sales 2023 705 M 755 M 755 M
Net income 2023 71,4 M 76,5 M 76,5 M
Net cash 2023 29,7 M 31,8 M 31,8 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,3x
Yield 2023 2,43%
Capitalization 1 374 M 1 470 M 1 470 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,91x
EV / Sales 2024 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 1 532
Free-Float 23,9%
Chart SALCEF GROUP S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Salcef Group S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALCEF GROUP S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 22,30 €
Average target price 26,26 €
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Valeriano Salciccia Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fabio de Masi Chief Financial Officer
Gilberto Salciccia Chairman
Bruno Pavesi Independent Director
Valeria Conti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SALCEF GROUP S.P.A.0.00%1 470
VINCI16.15%65 219
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED6.31%37 729
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED5.89%34 125
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.22.11%25 261
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED31.47%23 962
