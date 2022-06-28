Log in
SALCEF S P A : Assignment of the rights pursuant the 2022-2025 Stock Grant Plan and the 2022-2023 Performance Shares Plan
PU
06/14SALCEF S P A : Sustainable Track is online
PU
06/10SALCEF S P A : Additional financial Information at 31 March 2022
PU
Salcef S p A : Assignment of the rights pursuant the 2022-2025 Stock Grant Plan and the 2022-2023 Performance Shares Plan

06/28/2022 | 12:11pm EDT

06/28/2022 | 12:11pm EDT
Investor Relations & Sustainability - Alessio Crosa

Email: investor.relations@salcef.com- Ph: +39 06 416281

Press Release

Assignments of the rights pursuant the 2022-2025 Stock Grant Plan and the 2022-2023 Performance Shares Plan

Rome, 28 June 2022 - Salcef Group S.p.A. (the "Company") informs that the Board of Directors, having heard the opinion of the Remuneration and Appointment Committee, has resolved to implement the share- based incentive plans called "2022-2025 Stock Grant Plan" (the "Stock Grant Plan") and "2022-2023 Performance Shares Plan" (the "Performance Shares Plan") as approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on 29 April 2022.

As regards the Stock Grant Plan, no. 39 beneficiaries have been identified, to whom a total number of no. 17,648 rights to receive a maximum of 17,648 shares have been assigned. Pursuant to art. 84-bis, fifth paragraph, of Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999 ("Issuers' Regulation") the beneficiaries of the Stock Grant Plan are indicated below:

  • no. 2 executives with strategic responsibilities: the Group CFO Fabio De Masi and Alessandro Di Paolo;
  • no. 6 Chief Executive Officers of Group's subsidiaries;
  • no. 31 beneficiaries who hold managerial positions, within the Company and the Group's subsidiaries, with significant impact on the sustainable success of the Group.

As regards the Performance Shares Plan, Alessandro Di Paolo and Fabio De Masi have been identified as beneficiaries in their role of executives with strategic responsibilities and have been assigned a total number of no. 5,540 rights to receive a maximum of 5,540 shares.

For further details on the Stock Grant Plan and the Performance Shares Plan, please refer to the respective Information Documents already made available to the public pursuant to articles 114-bis of Legislative Decree no. 58 and 84-bis, first paragraph, of the Issuers' Regulation, which will be updated in compliance with the provisions of art. 84-bis, fifth paragraph, of the Issuers' Regulation.

This press release is available on the Salcef Group website https://www.salcef.com, in the Investor Relations/Price Sensitive Press Releases section.

The Salcef Group has been operating for over 70 years in the development and innovation of sustainable mobility infrastructures. It is a global player in the maintenance, renewal, construction and electrification of railway and urban transport infrastructure, as well as in the construction and sale of railway machines and the production of reinforced concrete structures. Maintenance and renewal of railway and urban infrastructure form the core business and account for 71% of volumes. Established in 1949, Salcef has been controlled by the Salciccia family since 1975 and it is currently led by brothers Gilberto and Valeriano Salciccia, in the roles of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer respectively. The Group has 6 Operative Business Units and is present on 4 continents. It employs more than 1,400 highly specialized resources and in 2021 recorded revenues for 440 million euro. The Salcef Group is based in Italy and since October 2021 is listed on the STAR segment of the Euronext Milan market of the Italian Stock Exchange (Borsa Italiana: SCF; Reuters: SCFG.MI; Bloomberg: SCF:IM).

www.salcef.com

1

Disclaimer

Salcef Group S.p.A. published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 16:10:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
