Salcef S p A : Assignment of the rights pursuant the 2022-2025 Stock Grant Plan and the 2022-2023 Performance Shares Plan

Assignments of the rights pursuant the 2022-2025 Stock Grant Plan and the 2022-2023 Performance Shares Plan

Rome, 28 June 2022 - Salcef Group S.p.A. (the "Company") informs that the Board of Directors, having heard the opinion of the Remuneration and Appointment Committee, has resolved to implement the share- based incentive plans called "2022-2025 Stock Grant Plan" (the "Stock Grant Plan") and "2022-2023 Performance Shares Plan" (the "Performance Shares Plan") as approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on 29 April 2022.

As regards the Stock Grant Plan, no. 39 beneficiaries have been identified, to whom a total number of no. 17,648 rights to receive a maximum of 17,648 shares have been assigned. Pursuant to art. 84-bis, fifth paragraph, of Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999 ("Issuers' Regulation") the beneficiaries of the Stock Grant Plan are indicated below:

no. 2 executives with strategic responsibilities: the Group CFO Fabio De Masi and Alessandro Di Paolo;

no. 6 Chief Executive Officers of Group's subsidiaries;

no. 31 beneficiaries who hold managerial positions, within the Company and the Group's subsidiaries, with significant impact on the sustainable success of the Group.

As regards the Performance Shares Plan, Alessandro Di Paolo and Fabio De Masi have been identified as beneficiaries in their role of executives with strategic responsibilities and have been assigned a total number of no. 5,540 rights to receive a maximum of 5,540 shares.

For further details on the Stock Grant Plan and the Performance Shares Plan, please refer to the respective Information Documents already made available to the public pursuant to articles 114-bis of Legislative Decree no. 58 and 84-bis, first paragraph, of the Issuers' Regulation, which will be updated in compliance with the provisions of art. 84-bis, fifth paragraph, of the Issuers' Regulation.

