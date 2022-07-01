Salcef S p A : Documento Finanziario

Company
Presentation
Italian Stock Market Opportunities, Paris 2022
01
Salcef Group Overview
04
9M 2021 Results
02
05
Business Units
Sustainability at Salcef
03
06
Sector and Market highlights
Useful documents & Contacts
Salcef Group in a nutshell
Global leader in the railway infrastructure
Group19 Companies1
Foreign10 Branches1
Employees1>1,400
Sound performance and solid
financial structure
FY 2020
FY 2021
Revenues
340
440
+29% YoY
€ mln
€ mln
EBITDA
79
97
+25% YoY
€ mln
€ mln
NFP
202
115
Net Cash
€ mln
€ mln
Backlog
0.6
1.2
+99% YoY
€ Bn
€ Bn
Well positioned for sustainable growth
Investments in railway industry
set to increase globally
Unique business model to maximize synergies and provide
opportunities for diversification
Best-in-class technologies and
capabilities, continuously updated and innovated
Financial flexibility to catch
external growth opportunities, with proven track record in M&A
Figures at 31 December 2021
Does not consider negative impact caused by Warrant Fair Value
Listed Euronext Milan Market, STAR segment
64.77% controlled by Finhold S.r.l. - 35.23% Floating & Promoters & Treasury shares
BoD: 7 members, of which 4 indipendent and 3 women
COMMERCIAL OPERATING BRANCHES COMPANIES
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
99,48%
100%
SALCEF S.p.A.
EURO FERROVIARIA S.r.l.
COGET IMPIANTI S.r.l.
RECO S.r.l.
SRT S.r.l.
OVERAIL S.r.l.
SALCEF DEUTSCHLAND
SALCEF EGYPT
SALCEF USA Inc.
GmbH
CONSTRUCTION
90%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
Delta Railroad
96,06%
Construction Inc.
Consorzio Stabile Itaca
100%
S.c.a.r.l.
100% Sartorius Nova Signal GmbH
Deltarr Holding
50% RTS GmbH
100%
100%
Delta Railroad Company
of Canada.
100%
CROATIA NORWAY
UAE ROMANIA
SWITZWERLAND AUSTRALIA
EGYPT
POLAND
ROMANIA
SAUDI ARABIA
EGYPT
Disclaimer
Salcef Group S.p.A. published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 07:12:10 UTC.