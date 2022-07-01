Log in
    SCF   IT0005388266

SALCEF GROUP S.P.A.

(SCF)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:20 2022-07-01 am EDT
16.53 EUR   -0.42%
03:13aSALCEF S P A : Documento Finanziario
PU
06/28SALCEF S P A : Assignment of the rights pursuant the 2022-2025 Stock Grant Plan and the 2022-2023 Performance Shares Plan
PU
06/14SALCEF S P A : Sustainable Track is online
PU
Salcef S p A : Documento Finanziario

07/01/2022 | 03:13am EDT
Company

Presentation

Italian Stock Market Opportunities, Paris 2022

1 July 2022

Agenda

01

Salcef Group Overview

04

9M 2021 Results

02

05

Business Units

Sustainability at Salcef

03

06

Sector and Market highlights

Useful documents & Contacts

2

Salcef Group Overview

Salcef Group in a nutshell

Global leader in the railway infrastructure

Business Unit

6

Group19 Companies1

Foreign10 Branches1

Employees1>1,400

Sound performance and solid

financial structure

FY 2020

FY 2021

Revenues

340

440

+29% YoY

€ mln

€ mln

EBITDA

79

97

+25% YoY

€ mln

€ mln

NFP

202

115

Net Cash

€ mln

€ mln

Backlog

0.6

1.2

+99% YoY

€ Bn

€ Bn

Well positioned for sustainable growth

Investments in railway industry

set to increase globally

Unique business model to maximize synergies and provide

opportunities for diversification

Best-in-class technologies and

capabilities, continuously updated and innovated

Financial flexibility to catch

external growth opportunities, with proven track record in M&A

  1. Figures at 31 December 2021
  2. Does not consider negative impact caused by Warrant Fair Value

4

Group Structure

HOLDING

  • Listed Euronext Milan Market, STAR segment
  • 64.77% controlled by Finhold S.r.l. - 35.23% Floating & Promoters & Treasury shares
  • BoD: 7 members, of which 4 indipendent and 3 women

COMMERCIAL OPERATING BRANCHES COMPANIES

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

99,48%

100%

SALCEF S.p.A.

EURO FERROVIARIA S.r.l.

COGET IMPIANTI S.r.l.

RECO S.r.l.

SRT S.r.l.

OVERAIL S.r.l.

SALCEF DEUTSCHLAND

SALCEF EGYPT

SALCEF USA Inc.

GmbH

CONSTRUCTION

90%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Delta Railroad

96,06%

Construction Inc.

Consorzio Stabile Itaca

100%

S.c.a.r.l.

100% Sartorius Nova Signal GmbH

Deltarr Holding

50% RTS GmbH

100%

100%

Delta Railroad Company

of Canada.

100%

CROATIA NORWAY

UAE ROMANIA

SWITZWERLAND AUSTRALIA

EGYPT

POLAND

ROMANIA

SAUDI ARABIA

EGYPT

5

Questo è un estratto del contenuto originale. Per continuare a leggere, accedi al documento originale.

Disclaimer

Salcef Group S.p.A. published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 07:12:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 508 M 531 M 531 M
Net income 2022 52,7 M 55,1 M 55,1 M
Net cash 2022 87,1 M 91,1 M 91,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,3x
Yield 2022 2,47%
Capitalization 1 028 M 1 074 M 1 074 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,85x
EV / Sales 2023 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 1 450
Free-Float 34,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 16,60 €
Average target price 25,00 €
Spread / Average Target 50,6%
Managers and Directors
Valeriano Salciccia Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fabio de Masi Chief Financial Officer
Gilberto Salciccia Chairman
Bruno Pavesi Independent Director
Valeria Conti Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SALCEF GROUP S.P.A.-32.79%1 074
VINCI-8.56%51 109
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED6.40%34 613
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-17.83%27 539
CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LIMITED13.95%21 982
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED6.04%21 376