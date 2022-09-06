Log in
    SCF   IT0005388266

SALCEF GROUP S.P.A.

(SCF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:20 2022-09-06 am EDT
17.12 EUR   -0.93%
Salcef S p A : Documento Finanziario

09/06/2022 | 03:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company Presentation

Italian Sustainability Week 2022

6 September 2022

Speakers

Fabio De Masi

Alessio Crosa

Chief Financial Officer

IR & Sustainability Manager

2

Agenda

01

Salcef Group Overview

04

1H 2022 Results

02

05

Business Units

Sustainability at Salcef

03

06

Sector and Market highlights

Useful documents & Contacts

3

Salcef Group Overview

Salcef Group in a nutshell

Global leader in the railway infrastructure

Business Unit

6

Group19 Companies1

Foreign10 Branches1

Employees1>1,400

Sound performance and solid

financial structure

FY 2020

FY 2021

Revenues

340

440

+29% YoY

€ mln

€ mln

EBITDA

79

97

+25% YoY

€ mln

€ mln

NFP

202

115

Net Cash

€ mln

€ mln

Backlog

0.6

1.2

+99% YoY

€ Bn

€ Bn

Well positioned for sustainable growth

Investments in railway industry

set to increase globally

Unique business model to maximize synergies and provide

opportunities for diversification

Best-in-class technologies and

capabilities, continuously updated and innovated

Financial flexibility to catch

external growth opportunities, with proven track record in M&A

  1. Figures at 30 June 2022
  2. Does not consider negative impact caused by Warrant Fair Value

5

Questo è un estratto del contenuto originale. Per continuare a leggere, accedi al documento originale.

Disclaimer

Salcef Group S.p.A. published this content on 06 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2022 06:59:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 506 M 501 M 501 M
Net income 2022 51,5 M 51,1 M 51,1 M
Net cash 2022 87,0 M 86,3 M 86,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,7x
Yield 2022 2,25%
Capitalization 1 070 M 1 061 M 1 061 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,94x
EV / Sales 2023 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 1 556
Free-Float 25,7%
Chart SALCEF GROUP S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Salcef Group S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALCEF GROUP S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 17,28 €
Average target price 24,37 €
Spread / Average Target 41,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Valeriano Salciccia Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fabio de Masi Chief Financial Officer
Gilberto Salciccia Chairman
Bruno Pavesi Independent Director
Valeria Conti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SALCEF GROUP S.P.A.-30.04%1 061
VINCI0.04%53 143
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED3.87%34 211
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED3.40%31 057
CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LIMITED13.95%21 974
QUANTA SERVICES22.62%20 109