Salcef S p A : Documento Finanziario

Company Presentation
Italian Sustainability Week 2022
|
Fabio De Masi
|
Alessio Crosa
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
IR & Sustainability Manager
2
|
01
|
|
Salcef Group Overview
|
04
|
|
1H 2022 Results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
02
|
|
05
|
|
|
|
|
Business Units
|
|
Sustainability at Salcef
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
03
|
|
06
|
|
|
|
|
Sector and Market highlights
|
|
Useful documents & Contacts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
Salcef Group in a nutshell
Global leader in the railway infrastructure
Group19 Companies1
Foreign10 Branches1
Employees1>1,400
Sound performance and solid
financial structure
|
|
FY 2020
|
FY 2021
|
|
Revenues
|
340
|
440
|
+29% YoY
|
€ mln
|
€ mln
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
79
|
97
|
+25% YoY
|
€ mln
|
€ mln
|
|
|
NFP
|
202
|
115
|
Net Cash
|
€ mln
|
€ mln
|
|
|
Backlog
|
0.6
|
1.2
|
+99% YoY
|
€ Bn
|
€ Bn
|
|
Well positioned for sustainable growth
Investments in railway industry
set to increase globally
Unique business model to maximize synergies and provide
opportunities for diversification
Best-in-class technologies and
capabilities, continuously updated and innovated
Financial flexibility to catch
external growth opportunities, with proven track record in M&A
-
Figures at 30 June 2022
-
Does not consider negative impact caused by Warrant Fair Value
Questo è un estratto del contenuto originale. Per continuare a leggere, accedi al documento originale.
Disclaimer
Salcef Group S.p.A. published this content on 06 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2022 06:59:04 UTC.