Key messages

SETTING THE BAR HIGHER

The best year ever brings the Group to a different dimension, with full availability of all the operational, commercial and financial levers to unlock further growth

PERFORMANCE & VISIBILITY

Outstanding top line performance, with Revenues up 41% YoY of which 27% organic EBITDA reaching € 161 mln, with profitability solidly at above 20%

Backlog reaching all-time-highat € 2.2 Bn with € 1.1 Bn of new contract signed in the year (book-to-bill at 1.65x) and covering 2.8 years of equivalent production

ESG COMMITMENT AND DELIVERY

Group performance and disclosure improved as per ESG strategy

Commitment to market-oriented disclosure confirmed by first participation to the CDP questionnaire on climate change, with a satisfactory "B" score

Well positioned to comply with the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive, applicable from 2024 reporting

LOOKING AHEAD WITH CONFIDENCE

Capex for 2024 growing at € 70 mln to continue supporting product and process development and confirming Group's innovative DNA