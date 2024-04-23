Salcef Group S.p.A.

REGISTERED OFFICE IN Rome, VIA SALARIA, 1027

SHARE CAPITAL EURO 141,544,532.20 FULLY SUBSCRIBED AND PAID IN

REGISTRATION WITH THE ROME COMPANIES' REGISTRY NO. 01951301009, TAX CODE 08061650589

ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING HELD ON 22th APRIL 2024

Summary account of the votes on the items of the agenda

pursuant Article 125-quater, paragraph 2, of the Legislative Decree 58/1998

Item 1 of the agenda

1. Approval of the Financial Statement of Salcef Group S.p.A. as at 31 December 2023. Presentation of the consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2023 and of the consolidated statement containing non-financial information pursuant to Legislative Decree No. 254 of 30 December 2016. Reports of the Board of Directors, of the Board of Statutory Auditors and of the independent auditors.

Shares present at the meeting when the vote was opened no. 47.694.016 equal to 76,43% of the no. 62.399.906 shares representing the share capital, corresponding to no. 75.010.718 voting rights equal to 83,60% of the no. 89.716.608 total voting rights.

The voting result was the following:

Vote result % of participating No. Voting Rights voting rights Votes for 74.891.780 99,8414387% Votes Against 92.500 0,1233157% Abstentions 26.438 0,0352456% No votes 0 0% Total Voting Rights 75. 010.718 100%

Item 2 of the agenda

2. Allocation of the year's profit and dividend distribution proposal. Related and consequent resolutions;

Shares present at the meeting when the vote was opened no. 47.694.016 equal to 76,43% of the no. 62.399.906 shares representing the share capital, corresponding to no. 75.010.718 voting rights equal to 83,60% of the no. 89.716.608 total voting rights.

The voting result was the following: