Salcef Group S.p.A.
REGISTERED OFFICE IN Rome, VIA SALARIA, 1027
SHARE CAPITAL EURO 141,544,532.20 FULLY SUBSCRIBED AND PAID IN
REGISTRATION WITH THE ROME COMPANIES' REGISTRY NO. 01951301009, TAX CODE 08061650589
ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING HELD ON 22th APRIL 2024
Summary account of the votes on the items of the agenda
pursuant Article 125-quater, paragraph 2, of the Legislative Decree 58/1998
Item 1 of the agenda
1. Approval of the Financial Statement of Salcef Group S.p.A. as at 31 December 2023. Presentation of the consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2023 and of the consolidated statement containing non-financial information pursuant to Legislative Decree No. 254 of 30 December 2016. Reports of the Board of Directors, of the Board of Statutory Auditors and of the independent auditors.
Shares present at the meeting when the vote was opened no. 47.694.016 equal to 76,43% of the no. 62.399.906 shares representing the share capital, corresponding to no. 75.010.718 voting rights equal to 83,60% of the no. 89.716.608 total voting rights.
The voting result was the following:
Vote result
% of participating
No. Voting Rights
voting
rights
Votes for
74.891.780
99,8414387%
Votes Against
92.500
0,1233157%
Abstentions
26.438
0,0352456%
No votes
0
0%
Total Voting Rights
75. 010.718
100%
Item 2 of the agenda
2. Allocation of the year's profit and dividend distribution proposal. Related and consequent resolutions;
Shares present at the meeting when the vote was opened no. 47.694.016 equal to 76,43% of the no. 62.399.906 shares representing the share capital, corresponding to no. 75.010.718 voting rights equal to 83,60% of the no. 89.716.608 total voting rights.
The voting result was the following:
Vote result
% of participating
No. Voting Rights
voting
rights
Votes for
75. 010.718
100%
Votes Against
0
0%
Abstentions
0
0%
No votes
0
0%
Total Voting Rights
75. 010.718
100%
Item 3 of the agenda
3. Report on Remuneration Policy for 2024 and remuneration paid in 2023;
3.1 Approval of the first section of the report pursuant to article 123-ter paragraph 3-bis and 3-ter, of the Legislative Decree No. 58/1998;
Shares present at the meeting when the vote was opened no. 47.694.016 equal to 76,43% of the no. 62.399.906 shares representing the share capital, corresponding to no. 75.010.718 voting rights equal to 83,60% of the no. 89.716.608 total voting rights.
The voting result was the following:
Vote result
% of participating
No. Voting Rights
voting
rights
Votes for
72.006.485
95,9949284%
Votes Against
2.911.733
3,8817559%
Abstentions
92.500
0,1233157%
No votes
0
0%
Total Voting Rights
75. 010.718
100%
3.2 Related resolutions on the second section of the report pursuant to article 123-ter paragraph 6, of the Legislative Decree No. 58/1998;
Shares present at the meeting when the vote was opened no. 47.694.016 equal to 76,43% of the no. 62.399.906 shares representing the share capital, corresponding to no. 75.010.718 voting rights equal to 83,60% of the no. 89.716.608 total voting rights.
The voting result was the following:
Vote result
% of participating
No. Voting Rights
voting
rights
Votes for
74.608.411
99,4636673%
Votes Against
309.807
0,4130170%
Abstentions
92.500
0,1233157%
No votes
0
0%
Total Voting Rights
75. 010.718
100%
Item 4 of the agenda
4. Approval pursuant to Article 114-bis of Legislative Decree 58/1998 of the 2024 Stock Grant Plan concerning ordinary shares of Salcef Group S.p.A. reserved for directors with strategic responsibilities and/or other employees, collaborators and other managerial figures of Salcef Group S.p.A. and/or its subsidiaries pursuant to Article 93 of Legislative Decree 58 of 24 February 1998. Related and consequent resolutions;
Shares present at the meeting when the vote was opened no. 47.694.016 equal to 76,43% of the no. 62.399.906 shares representing the share capital, corresponding to no. 75.010.718 voting rights equal to 83,60% of the no. 89.716.608 total voting rights.
The voting result was the following:
Vote result
% of participating
No. Voting Rights
voting
rights
Votes for
74.528.798
99,3575318%
Votes Against
389.420
0,5191525%
Abstentions
92.500
0,1233157%
No votes
0
0%
Total Voting Rights
75. 010.718
100%
Item 5 of the agenda
5. Approval pursuant to Article 114-bis of Legislative Decree 58/1998 of the 2024-2026 Performance Shares Plan concerning ordinary shares of Salcef Group S.p.A. reserved for directors with strategic responsibilities of Salcef Group S.p.A. and/or its subsidiaries pursuant to Article 93 of Legislative Decree 58 of 24 February 1998. Related and consequent resolutions.
Shares present at the meeting when the vote was opened no. 47.694.016 equal to 76,43% of the no. 62.399.906 shares representing the share capital, corresponding to no. 75.010.718 voting rights equal to 83,60% of the no. 89.716.608 total voting rights.
The voting result was the following:
Vote result
% of participating
No. Voting Rights
voting
rights
Votes for
74.579.383
99,4249688%
Votes Against
187.835
0,2504109%
Abstentions
243.500
0,3246203%
No votes
0
0%
Total Voting Rights
75. 010.718
100%
