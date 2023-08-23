(Alliance News) - Salcef Group Spa announced Wednesday that its subsidiary Salcef Spa has been awarded the tender called by ANAS -- of the FS Italiane group -- for the construction of one of the key projects for the Jubilee 2025 in Rome.

Specifically, the project involves the burying of the existing road system in Piazza Pia through the extension by about 130 meters of the existing underpass built as part of the Jubilee 2000 works. Thanks to this intervention, a continuous pedestrian path will materialize between the area in front of Castel Sant'Angelo and Via della Conciliazione, resulting in improved usability of a stretch now affected by intense vehicular flow.

Work has begun and will be finished by December 23, 2024. The contract amount is approximately EUR35 million.

Gilberto Salciccia, president of Salcef Group, commented, "We are particularly honored to be involved in a project with such a high impact on one of the most iconic areas of the city of Rome and the millions of pilgrims who will visit it on the occasion of the Jubilee 2025. As always, we will put our best skills and experience in the implementation of complex projects at the client's disposal. Thanks to this important contract, Salcef Group confirms itself as a partner of reference for the development of urban mobility in Rome, as witnessed by other important projects such as the construction of Metro C and the ordinary and extraordinary maintenance activities of Metro A and B and tram lines."

Salcef Group's stock closed Wednesday up 0.8 percent at EUR24.30 per share.

